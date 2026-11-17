Drag artist Gabe Capes lost in the patisserie week semi-finals, leaving Mo Mahir, Moyin Odeniran and Tom Whittaker to contest next week's final.

Gabe Capes ended his run on The Great British Bake Off during patisserie week on Tuesday night, after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson. The 32-year-old drag artist was eliminated in the semi-finals, which means Mo Mahir, Moyin Odeniran and Tom Whittaker will battle it out for glory in next week's final.

Reports from the episode differ on who was crowned Star Baker. One account says Mo Mahir was awarded the title, while a later part of the same coverage credits Moyin Odeniran with winning Star Baker alongside praise from Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson.

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Patisserie Week Challenges Decided the Semi-Final

The semi-final was built around three patisserie challenges that tested the bakers across different skills. Each round set a specific bake that the contestants had to complete under the judges' eyes.

The Signature Bake asked the bakers to make one of Nigella Lawson's Desert Island Desserts, which were babas. This round gave the judges their first clear look at each baker's technique with a yeasted dessert.

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The Technical Challenge required the bakers to produce a chocolate gateaux Concorde, a recipe with little room for error. In the Showstopper, the contestants created a display of themed petit gateaux, which was the final test before the results were decided.

Gabe Capes Reacts and Viewers Mourn the Exit

Gabe Capes was sent home after the judging, and he reacted with a mix of disappointment and acceptance. Gabe said: 'Oh my god, so close I could taste it. But it is what it is. I've learnt a lot.'

Viewers quickly took to X to express sadness at seeing the fan favourite leave the tent. One fan wrote: 'Gutted for Gabe! Winner in my eyes!' Another posted: 'Ah Gabe gutted for you!!'

Other viewers focused on his warm personality in the competition. One message read: 'I feel so bad for Gabe he's been like a ray of sunshine.' Hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding continued to chat with the contestants throughout the episode as usual.

Connie Struggled in the Showstopper Tent

Connie missed out on a place in the semi-final after the previous week's Showstopper, where her nougatine statue did not impress the judges. Her struggle drew attention before the judging even began.

During the Showstopper, Connie was seen struggling to mould her nougatine as it cooled and went hard. She said: 'I have no hands left. Connie think, what are you doing, this is really hard I'm getting flustered now.'

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Paul Hollywood stepped in as the other contestants looked on in concern. He put his arm around Connie and told her to look at the water outside for five minutes to calm down before returning to the tent.

Viewers praised Paul Hollywood for his kindness during the moment. Fans wrote that his advice gave Connie a much needed breather, and many said they were glad he had helped her through the stressful situation.

When judging her bake, Paul Hollywood said: 'Nougatine is not baked enough but love the cake.' Connie had built an almond structure with hazelnut frosting, and she responded: 'I was expecting the worst but they loved the cake but I'm not holding out a lot of hope.'

Despite the praise for the flavour, the cake was not enough to keep Connie in the competition. She thanked the other bakers, saying she had made friends for life and was blessed to be part of the family.

Moyin Odeniran broke down in tears during the episode, saying: 'It's bittersweet I got star baker and Connie is going home.' Judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson had praised his work, with Nigella saying: 'Fantastic structure, flavour is fantastic, overall design and flavour spot on.'