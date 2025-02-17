Gabby Petito's Disappearance: A New Netflix Documentary Explores the Case

The new Netflix documentary 'American Murder: Gabby Petito' delves into the tragic disappearance of young vlogger Gabby Petito, examining the circumstances surrounding her death and the impact of the case on social media and missing persons investigations.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. The disappearance and death of vlogger Gabby Petito is the subject of a new Netflix documentary examining the 2021 tragedy that put a spotlight on domestic violence, social media and missing persons cases. In the three-part documentary series 'American Murder: Gabby Petito,' which begins streaming Feb.

17, Petito's family and friends share her story using text messages, videos and excerpts from the 22-year-old's personal journals, according to Netflix. One of the documentary's directors, Julia Willoughby Nason, told TODAY.com in an interview about the series that her team reached out to the Laundries. 'They didn't want to participate,' she explained, 'and we respect that. This is a very difficult story.' Petito's sunny #vanlife Instagram posts from her cross-country travels in a Ford Transit van with fiancé Brian Laundrie were contrasted by a stormy off-camera relationship between the couple. Petito's disappearance during their trip in August 2021 made national headlines and led to a widespread search that ended when her body was found in a national forest in Wyoming. Here's what to know about the story. Who was Gabby Petito? Born in 1999, the New York native became a vlogger documenting road trips across the western part of the country. In 2020, she called driving cross-country to Oregon and California 'an absolute dream' in an Instagram post. “She wanted to cross the country in the camper van and live the van life and live free. This was her dream,” her mother, Nichole Schmidt, told NBC affiliate KSL in 2021. In May 2020, she shared her wish on Instagram to get back to traveling the world with Laundrie. The two left her hometown of Blue Point, New York, in July 2021 to embark on a cross-country trip, according to her Instagram posts and comments her mother shared with KSL. Petito and Laundrie chronicled their journey on a YouTube channel they created called Nomadic Statik. They wrote in the description of a video posted on their channel Aug. 19, 2021, that they had previously traveled across the country together in a Nissan Sentra, but were making the journey this time in a white 2012 Ford Transit van. Who was Brian Laundrie? Laundrie first met Petito at Bayport-Blue Point High School in Bayport, New York, Petito's stepfather told The New York Times in 2021. Petito marked her first anniversary with Laundrie in a March 2020 Instagram post. In another Instagram post Petito shared a few months later in July, she announced she and Laundrie were engaged. Petito moved from New York to live with Laundrie in Florida, Petito's stepfather previously told The New York Times. Laundrie and Petito were on their cross-country road trip together in the Ford Transit van when she was reported missing. 'The circumstances are odd,' police said in a statement in September 2021 after recovering the van in North Port, Florida, NBC News reported. Instagram posts by Petito documented them visiting Monument Rocks in Kansas and Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah in July 2021. When did Gabby Petito disappear? Petito's family reported her missing to the Suffolk County Police Department on Sept. 11, 2021, KSL reported at the time. Around Aug. 24, 2021, Petito and Laundrie left Salt Lake City for Grand Teton National Park, and this was also the last time Schmidt spoke to her daughter on FaceTime, her parents told KSL. Schmidt said she received the last text from her daughter Aug. 30, 2021. 'I don’t know, again, if that was her texting me or not,' Schmidt said to KSL. Petito’s last post on Instagram was shared Aug. 25, 2021, and no location was specified. What happened at the police stop in Moab? Police responded to a physical altercation between Petito and Laundrie on Aug. 12, 2021, according to a report by the Moab City Police Department that was released Sept. 15, 2021, NBC News reported at the time. The couple and a witness spoke to an officer responding to the domestic violence call near a grocery store in Moab, Utah, police said. In September 2021, Utah's Grand County Sheriff’s Office 'released 911 audio from a witness who said he saw a man slap a female and then saw a white Ford Transit van bearing a Florida license plate drive away,' NBC News reported, adding that 'the 911 call led Moab police to stop the van.' A second officer wrote that the couple's van swerved and hit a curb before stopping after the officer turned on the police lights to pull them over, according to the police report obtained by NBC News. The report also stated the responding officer wrote that Petito slapped Laundrie after an argument, NBC News reported. “The male tried to create distance by telling Gabbie to take a walk to calm down, she didn’t want to be separated from the male, and began slapping him,' the responding officer wrote in the report, according to NBC New





TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE MISSING PERSONS SOCIAL MEDIA DOCUMENTARY GABBY PETITO BRIAN LAUNDRIE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gabby Petito Documentary: Details About Netflix's 'American Murder: Gabby Petito,' Trailer, and MoreRead about Netflix's Gabby Petito documentary, 'American Murder: Gabby Petito,' including when it will be released and watch the trailer.

Read more »

Netflix to Premiere Gabby Petito Docuseries 'American Murder: Gabby Petito'Gabby Petito's mom, Nichole Schmidt, spoke at the CrimeCon convention in Nashville about the upcoming Netflix documentary. 'American Murder: Gabby Petito' premieres on February 17th and revisits the tragic story of Petito and her missing fiance, Brian Laundrie, in 2021.

Read more »

Gabby Petito's Parents Share Their Story in New Netflix DocumentaryThe heartbreaking story of Gabby Petito, a young woman who went missing during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé in 2021, is now told by her parents in a new Netflix documentary. \u2018American Murder, Gabby Petito\u2019 will delve into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and tragic death, using footage from the couple\u2019s social media and interviews with family and friends. Petito\u2019s mother, Nichole Schmidt, hopes the documentary will shed light on the realities of domestic violence and inspire others to seek help if they are in a similar situation.

Read more »

Gabby Petito's mom speaks out ahead of 'American Murder' Netflix docuseriesViewers who watch a Netflix docuseries about Gabby Petito will see a beautiful, artistic young woman who loved life and those around her, according to her mother, Nichole Schmidt.

Read more »

American Murder: Gabby Petito Docuseries to Premiere on NetflixNetflix's docuseries, American Murder: Gabby Petito, unravels the story of Gabby Petito's disappearance during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. The three-part documentary features text messages, video footage, and journal entries, shedding light on the events leading to Petito's tragic murder and Laundrie's subsequent suicide.

Read more »

What Happened to Gabby Petito? Full Murder Timeline RevealedFriends of family of Gabby Petito are telling her story in a new three-part docuseries.

Read more »