Gabby Logan Reflects on First Season Replacing Gary Lineker on Match of the Day

Gabby Logan discusses her successful first season as part of the new Match of the Day presenting trio, her upcoming role as the first woman to lead BBC's World Cup coverage, and her 30-year career in sports broadcasting.

When Gabby Logan was announced as one third of the new presenting trio replacing Gary Lineker on the BBC 's flagship football show Match of the Day, many wondered how it would all work.

Gary, 65, had hosted the iconic programme for 26 years, before being sacked by bosses for sharing an antisemitic post on social media. But now with Gabby, and her fellow presenters Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman, having got that first season under their belts, it would seem that viewers have not really noticed his absence.

In an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday, glamorous Gabby, 53, said: It has been a great season and all seems to have gone really well, it has raced by. People seem to really be enjoying it.

I think that is the biggest compliment to the three of us that have taken over, I think people do not seem to have seen much of a difference in a sense that it is the same show and we do the same kind of things - it has been great. In less than two weeks, Gabby will once again step into Gary's shoes - this time to lead the BBC's World Cup coverage - and will be the first woman to do so in the UK.

And because the games are all being played in the evenings, it has allowed her to glam-up her on-screen wardrobe. Speaking of her wardrobe, Gabby said: It is all sorted but it is a surprise! I have not got any dresses, I have got some skirts in there, I had to sort it out in advance as I have got to make sure I am organised.

I hate that feeling of waking up and not knowing what I am wearing but it is all sorted. Some suits as well, we can be a little bit glam because the matches are after 10 pm, with 8 pm kick-offs, and with the weather at the moment I do not know what it is going to be like when the World Cup kicks off in this country, but it is going to be hot in the venues that it is being hosted in.

So you can kind of reflect that in the studio, it will be air conditioned obviously, but when you are out there you can reflect that. This summer also marks a special occasion for Gabby as it is 30 years since she first started out as a sports presenter.

Gabby was just 23 years old when she moved down to London to join Sky Sports as football fever swept the nation after England made it to the semi-finals of Euro 96. Recalling her very first day in the job, Gabby enthused: I was hosting Sky Sports Centre with Dominik Holyer a sports news show which went live at 6pm and 10pm every night.

It was fast paced and very often we had breaking sports news, it was a brilliant way to learn on the job. I was very nervous at the start but soon relaxed into it as I was working with great producers and editors and lovely co-hosts.

My favourite to work with was Mark Durden Smith, we laughed a lot and learned a lot together, we used to joke that one day we would host This Morning together when we were older, we are friends to this day. While she admits that she never dreamed she would end up at the BBC let alone presenting its iconic football programme, she has no intention of celebrating the milestone.

She said: I just try and enjoy it all as it happens. Gabby also plays down her role as a pioneering female football presenter, but thinks it is great that more women are now involved in the game. Over on ITV Laura Woods and Semra Hunter will sit alongside Mark Pougatch from their studios in New York for the channel's World Cup coverage.

I have got Kelly as well so there are quite a few women around doing the World Cup which is good, said Gabby. There is so much football on our screens now and so much live sport so the industry has changed dramatically with many more channels and ways to broadcast. As well as more women in the industry at all levels, we have influencers broadcasting on YouTube, podcasts and social media which all provide many routes to enter.

As a sports presenter, Gabby has seen her fair share of England teams in international tournaments. So what does she think of the Three Lions' chances at the World Cup? I think people are rightly playing them down and I think that is probably a good thing, she said. I think it is better not to be talked up as a favourite, maybe they could exceed expectations.

It feels like they are very muted in terms of people's expectation, but that is not a bad thing for England to be underdogs. Gabby also thinks that England manager Thomas Tuchel seems like a cool guy and she is excited to see what he does in the tournament. She said: He has been out of club management for a bit and has been abroad and he has come into England.

I might have interviewed him when he was at Chelsea but I have not seen him for a long time





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