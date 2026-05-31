Gabby Logan Hails 'Great' First Season of Match of the Day Without Gary Lineker

Gabby Logan has spoken out about the first season of Match of the Day without Gary Lineker, saying that it's been a great success and that viewers haven't really noticed Lineker's absence. Logan will once again step into Lineker's shoes to lead the BBC's World Cup coverage in less than two weeks, making her the first woman to do so in the UK.

Gabby Logan , one of the new presenting trio on the BBC 's flagship football show Match of the Day, has spoken out about the show's first season without Gary Lineker .

Logan, 53, said that the season has been a great success and that viewers haven't really noticed Lineker's absence. She added that the show is still the same and that the new presenters, including herself, Kelly Cates, and Mark Chapman, have done a great job in taking over. Logan will once again step into Lineker's shoes to lead the BBC's World Cup coverage in less than two weeks, making her the first woman to do so in the UK.

She expressed her excitement about the opportunity and said that it's a great feeling to be a part of such a big event. Logan also spoke about her wardrobe for the World Cup coverage, saying that she's sorted out her outfits in advance and that she's looking forward to being able to glam up her on-screen wardrobe due to the evening kick-offs.

This summer also marks a special occasion for Logan as it's 30 years since she first started out as a sports presenter. She recalled her very first day in the job, hosting Sky Sports Centre with Dominik Holyer, and said that it was a brilliant way to learn on the job. Logan also played down her role as a pioneering female football presenter, but thinks it's great that more women are now involved in the game.

She added that the industry has changed dramatically with many more channels and ways to broadcast, and that there are many more routes to enter the industry. Logan also spoke about the Three Lions' chances at the World Cup, saying that she thinks people are playing them down and that's probably a good thing. She added that it feels like they are very muted in terms of people's expectations, but that's not a bad thing for England to be underdogs.

Logan also expressed her excitement about the new England manager, Thomas Tuchel, saying that he seems like a cool guy and that she's excited to see what he does in the tournament





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gabby Logan Match Of The Day Gary Lineker World Cup BBC Sports Presenting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WWE SmackDown Preview (5/29/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live StreamThe tour across Europe has officially begun with WWE Clash in Italy just two days away. The final stop ahead of Sunday's historic first -ever Premium Live Event

Read more »

Wolverine's Evolution: From Supporting Character to Iconic Film Star and the Comic That Inspired LoganExplore the rise of Wolverine from a third-string X-Men member to a multimedia superstar, and delve into the groundbreaking comic miniseries by Brian K. Vaughan and Eduardo Risso that laid the groundwork for the film Logan, examining its themes of tragedy, survival, and the lasting impact of the atomic bombings on the character's psyche.

Read more »

Emotional, Relatable, and Depressing: The Heartbreaking Story of Wolverine's Final JourneyLogan, a loner and former Weapon X, now resides on the Mexican border. When he meets a young mutant that reminds him of himself, he forms an unexpected bond. Their adventures become complex when powers want to capture her, thrusting Logan into fulfilling a desperate mission. This emotional journey transcends superhero tropes, making it a stand-out choice in a genre that often relies on spectacle and campy elements. Despite its darkness, the film manages to evoke strong emotion, showcasing one of the most beloved characters in modern comic book history in a unique and captivating manner. Overall, Logan is a perfect antidote for the noisy and messy superhero films of recent years, proving that character, relatability, and emotional depth can make for compelling storytelling, even in a genre filled with spectacle and campy elements. Enjoy Logan on HBO Max, but do it soon because time is running out if you still want to experience it while masks are still recommended in some areas, depending on safety protocols in your personal community. logan hbo max marvel superhero

Read more »

Gabby Logan Reflects on First Season Replacing Gary Lineker on Match of the DayGabby Logan discusses her successful first season as part of the new Match of the Day presenting trio, her upcoming role as the first woman to lead BBC's World Cup coverage, and her 30-year career in sports broadcasting.

Read more »