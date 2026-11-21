Love Island star Gabby Allen and Dan Osborne share a kiss at London's Winter Wonderland, reigniting past infidelity rumors from his marriage to Jacqueline Jossa.

Love Island alumna Gabby Allen and former TOWIE star Dan Osborne were spotted sharing a romantic moment at London's Winter Wonderland on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The couple kissed during a ride on the attraction's ghost train, an event that has immediately drawn attention due to the pair's complicated history.

Winter Wonderland Romantic Encounter Details

Gabby, 34, and Dan were seen alone in the dark carriage of the ghost train at the Hyde Park Christmas event. An onlooker told The Sun that they were surprised to see the two celebrities together in such a private setting. The witness noted that the couple likely believed no one could see them in the darkness of the ride before witnessing them kiss.

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Both personalities attended the holiday event alongside mutual associate James Argent, who shares the same management representation. This public display of affection marks a significant shift in their dynamic, as they had previously maintained a strict public boundary following years of media scrutiny regarding their relationship.

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa Split History

This romantic development comes just months after Dan Osborne and his ex-wife, EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa, finalized their separation. The couple announced their split in March following a nine-year marriage that was frequently plagued by accusations of infidelity directed at Dan. They share two daughters, Ella, who is 11 years old, and Mia, who is 8 years old.

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The Daily Mail reported in March that the separation had been ongoing for several months. Dan had quietly admitted that after years of attempting to repair the damage caused by his past actions, he simply could not continue the relationship. This admission followed a period of intense public pressure and personal turmoil for the former reality stars.

Past Infidelity Rumors and Scandals

The current sighting has revived memories of past controversies involving Dan and Gabby. In 2018, Dan was linked to Gabby after they were spotted getting close on a yacht in Marbella while he was still married to Jacqueline. At the time, both parties vehemently denied any romantic involvement, with Gabby stating they were never more than friends.

Further rumors emerged when Gabby's ex-boyfriend Myles Stephenson claimed she had an affair with Dan. Myles revealed these details to Jacqueline while she was competing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Jacqueline reportedly became hysterical and refused to continue on the show without speaking to Dan first. Gabby later apologized to Jacqueline for the distress caused by the rumors, maintaining that her relationship with Dan was platonic.

Future Implications for the Celebrity Couple

Dan has faced various other infidelity claims throughout his marriage, including allegations regarding a threesome with former Celebrity Big Brother co-stars Natalie Nunn and Chloe Ayling. He strongly denied these specific claims but later issued a public apology to Jacqueline shortly after she was crowned queen of the jungle. He also shared a public embrace with her on the bridge after the show ended.

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Following his split from Jacqueline, Dan was previously linked to Brazilian fitness model Aila Santiago. The new reports regarding his interaction with Gabby have prompted The Daily Mail to contact representatives for both Dan and Gabby for comment. It remains unclear how the couple intends to address the public attention surrounding their Winter Wonderland encounter as they navigate their post-marital lives.