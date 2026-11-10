Gabbriette Bechtel And Matty Healy Attend Jessie Jo Stark Album Release

Gabbriette Bechtel and Matty Healy made a public appearance at a Los Angeles venue for Jessie Jo Stark's event, four months after their private wedding ceremony.

Matty Healy and his wife, Gabbriette Bechtel, shared a public evening together at a celebrity-fueled album release party hosted by their friend Jessie Jo Stark on Friday night. The event took place at the Chrome Hearts venue in Los Angeles, marking the first major public appearance for the couple since their nuptials earlier in the year. The four-month anniversary of their marriage was celebrated with the same romantic energy that characterized their private vows, as they enjoyed the evening side by side.

Gabbriette Bechtel Wedding Timeline Details

The Los Angeles-based couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in July at Castillo del Lago, a residence previously owned by Madonna. According to reports, the wedding took place just as the sun began to set, with the couple exchanging vows underneath the iconic Hollywood sign. Matty Healy, the thirty-seven-year-old frontman of the rock band The 1975, married the twenty-nine-year-old American model and singer in a gathering attended by their closest family members and friends.

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An official statement released by a representative for the couple at the time confirmed the marriage, noting that the event was a private affair held in Los Angeles. The bride, Gabbriette Bechtel, was described by insiders as walking down the aisle in a beautiful white dress, with the couple sharing their first kiss as newlyweds at exactly seven o'clock. The intimate ceremony was followed by a reception at the same estate, where Healy performed a musical set for the guests alongside his bandmates.

Star-Studded Guest List And Reactions

The wedding day saw an impressive array of A-list celebrities and industry figures in attendance to cheer on the newlyweds. Among the notable guests were pop star Charli XCX, actress Emily Ratajkowski, model Alex Consani, and several members of Healy's band, The 1975. The presence of such high-profile attendees underscored the significance of the union within the entertainment and music industries.

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Insiders close to the couple suggested that the pair work very well together and are deeply in love. One source described Gabbriette Bechtel as the whole package, noting that she is the right person who made Healy want to settle down. The insider added that their compatibility is so evident that it makes perfect sense for them to be together after their recent whirlwind romance.

Career Backgrounds And Relationship History

Gabbriette Bechtel has built a diverse career as both a musician and a model, previously serving as the lead vocalist and songwriter for the punk-pop band Nasty Cherry, which was formed by Charli XCX. She later gained wider recognition as a model and social media influencer. Originally from Orange County, California, Bechtel is believed to have encouraged the couple to remain in Los Angeles to stay close to her family, rather than moving to Healy's home in north London.

The couple were first reported to be dating in September 2023, following Healy's split from Taylor Swift in June of that same year. They were spotted showing affection in New York City shortly after the split became public. After a nine-month relationship, the pair announced their engagement in 2024, a timeframe that coincided with the public emergence of Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Impact On Public Perception And Future Plans

Just two weeks before Healy's wedding to Bechtel, Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce at a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York. Some sources noted that Healy and Swift started dating their respective new partners at roughly the same time, a development that insiders described as not unusual in the high-profile dating scene. The contrast between the two high-profile weddings has drawn significant media attention.

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As the couple continues to navigate their life together, their recent appearance at Jessie Jo Stark's album release party signals a comfortable transition into married life within their social circle. The event highlighted the strong connections between the music and fashion industries, with the couple surrounded by peers who have supported their relationship from its early stages. Their decision to anchor their life in Los Angeles suggests a focus on maintaining close family ties while pursuing their individual careers in the entertainment sector.