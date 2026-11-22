The couple, who were first romantically linked in September 2023, married in July of this year at a Hollywood Hills estate.

The couple were photographed on a grocery run at Bristol Farms in West Hollywood, with Bechtel showing a visible baby bump. Healy carried several shopping bags, dressed in a navy jacket, gray T-shirt, distressed jeans, and boots, while Bechtel wore a black midi dress with a plunging neckline and simple black ballet flats.

Bechtel and Healy were first romantically linked in September 2023, when they were photographed kissing in New York City. In June 2024, Bechtelshow in Brooklyn, was fittingly irreverent: “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT. ” The happy news comes just four months after the couple wed at Castillo del Lago, Madonna’s former Hollywood Hills estate, in July.

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For the occasion, Bechtelthese included a sculptural white silk taffeta wedding gown with a dramatic triple bustle and Stephen Jones veil, a reworked vintage Martin Margiela dress, and a leather after-party ensemble.

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“Bridal is whatever you want it to be,” she toldNow, the couple are embarking on their next chapter together—and their biggest collaboration yet. Congratulations once more to Gabbriette and Matty.is committed to reporting and riffing on the global fashion conversation—always filtered through the lens of culture and what’s happening in the world at large. With a mix of trendsetting content and thoughtful storytelling, our editors keep an eye on what’s now, what’s next, and what truly matters. ...