On her final day as DNI, Tulsi Gabbard released evidence claiming Dr. Anthony Fauci lied under oath and directed U.S. funding for risky research linked to the pandemic's origins.

In a dramatic final act as Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard released a cache of documents on her last day in office that she claims expose Dr. Anthony Fauci 's alleged deception of Congress and his role in directing U.S. taxpayer funds toward gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The documents, which Gabbard described as never before seen communications, purportedly show Fauci collaborating with politicized career leadership within the intelligence community to suppress information about the lab leak origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Gabbard asserted that Fauci's actions directly contributed to the pandemic's devastation, costing countless lives and causing immeasurable harm.

She framed the release as a necessary step toward transparency and accountability, vowing that the American people deserve the truth after years of what she called lies, censorship, and cover-ups. The evidence, according to Gabbard, directly contradicts Fauci's sworn testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in 2024. During that hearing, Fauci denied any knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research.

However, the newly released correspondence allegedly shows Fauci influencing and manipulating intelligence community assessments on COVID-19. Gabbard also highlighted Fauci's close relationships with intelligence officials, which she claimed shielded him from scrutiny and allowed him to promote the natural animal origin narrative of the virus while suppressing alternative theories.

Furthermore, Gabbard alleged that Fauci's funded research was directly linked to Big Pharma's pursuit of universal vaccines, a venture worth trillions of dollars. Whistleblower testimony accompanying the documents further underscores the alleged cover-up. Gabbard stated that multiple intelligence analysts who challenged Fauci's conclusions faced threats of retaliation, marginalization, and career setbacks. These whistleblowers reported retaliation for questioning the manipulation of intelligence on the virus's origins.

In her statement, Gabbard declared that the tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook, accusing Fauci and other politicized leaders of covering up their wrongdoing, abusing power, and undermining a duly elected president by restricting access to vital facts. She concluded that the American people now have the opportunity to see the full extent of the deception and called for accountability.

The release marks a significant escalation in the ongoing debate over the origins of the pandemic and the role of key figures like Fauci





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