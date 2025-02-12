Gabbard Inches Closer to Leading U.S. Intelligence, Sparking Controversy and Concerns

Tulsi Gabbard, President Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence, advanced to a final Senate vote despite facing strong opposition and concerns about her experience and past actions.

Tulsi Gabbard , the controversial choice of President Donald Trump to lead America's intelligence community, moved a step closer to confirmation as the US Senate advanced her nomination to a final vote scheduled for later this week. Gabbard, a lieutenant colonel in the National Guard with two deployments to the Middle East, lacks formal intelligence experience and has never run a government agency.

Her nomination has been met with strong opposition from Democrats and concerns from cybersecurity experts. \Gabbard's previous support for Edward Snowden, the government leaker who revealed classified information about US surveillance programs, has drawn criticism from Republicans, who hold the majority in the Senate. While she acknowledged Snowden's revelations about potentially unconstitutional programs, she defended the law, stating that he broke it. Additionally, a 2017 visit with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, during which she expressed skepticism about Assad's use of chemical weapons, sparked controversy and accusations of legitimizing a dictator. \Trump's allies, including Elon Musk, have been pushing for Gabbard's confirmation as part of his broader effort to reshape government agencies. Meanwhile, intelligence agencies, including the CIA, have offered voluntary resignation packages to staff members. Cybersecurity experts have raised concerns about the potential risks associated with Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency gaining access to sensitive government databases containing intelligence operations information. \The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, created in response to intelligence failures exposed by the 9/11 attacks, oversees and coordinates the work of America's 18 different intelligence agencies. Gabbard's confirmation would mark a significant shift in leadership for the intelligence community and raise questions about the direction of US intelligence policy





