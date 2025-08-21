Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is implementing major reforms within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), aiming to streamline operations and enhance national security. The plan involves a substantial workforce reduction, eliminating several offices, and refocusing the agency's mission.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced plans this week to reduce the workforce of her department by over 40% by the end of September, aiming to save taxpayers over $700 million annually. This reorganization, planned for completion by the end of fiscal year 2025, will see the Office of the Director of National Intelligence ( ODNI ) staff shrink to around 1,300 employees, down from roughly 1,800 at the start of Gabbard's tenure.

\Gabbard argued that this workforce reduction is necessary to refocus the nation's premier intelligence department on its core mission of national security. She expressed concern over the intelligence community's bloat and inefficiency, citing instances of abuse of power, unauthorized leaks of classified information, and the politicization of intelligence. Gabbard believes ODNI and the broader intelligence community must undergo significant changes to fulfill their responsibility to the American people and the Constitution by prioritizing objectivity and timeliness in providing intelligence to the President and policymakers.\As part of this restructuring, ODNI's External Research Council and Strategic Futures Group will be eliminated entirely due to concerns about their role in injecting partisan agendas into intelligence projects. Three additional offices will be shut down, with their staff reassigned to other departments. This includes the Foreign Malign Influence Center, the National Counterproliferation and Biosecurity Center, and the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center, which will be absorbed by ODNI's Mission Integration office or the National Intelligence Council. Gabbard reported briefing President Donald Trump, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the planned force reduction two weeks prior. This announcement comes amidst an ongoing effort to investigate past Obama-era officials suspected of targeting Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ODNI Tulsi Gabbard Intelligence Reorganization Workforce National Security Trump Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gabbard to slash Director of National Intelligence staff by nearly 50%Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Wednesday that her office will cut nearly half its workforce and consolidate several intelligence centers.

Read more »

Gabbard cutting Director of National Intelligence staff by roughly 40%Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is slashing her office's staff by roughly 40% — the latest major Trump-era change slated for the intelligence agency.

Read more »

Trump adviser hit with blunt reminder of past: ‘Irony is lost’National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard addressed her 'treasonous conspiracy' claim.

Read more »

Senate confirms Trump’s pick for counterterrorism agency, a former Green Beret with extremist tiesJoe Kent had already been working for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Read more »

CIA Director Ratcliffe 'strongly supports' Gabbard declassification of sensitive documents, agency saysThe CIA chief 'strongly supports' Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's release of documents on Russian activity in 2016 — which sparked concerns about risks to sensitive sources and methods.

Read more »

Gabbard Ignored Plea From Acting NSA Director to Not ‘Purge’ Top MindPerceived disloyalty to President Donald Trump has caused the U.S. to lose another top scientist.

Read more »