World leaders gather at the G7 summit in France, with focus on the Middle East after Trump's announcement of a tentative US-Iran agreement. Zelenskyy joins to discuss Ukraine and global stability.

The G7 summit convened in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Monday, with world leaders gathering amid a renewed focus on the Middle East following US President Donald Trump 's announcement of a tentative agreement to end the 15-week US-Iran conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed leaders including Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to the Group of Seven meeting of powerful democracies. The agreement between the US and Iran, described as a tentative deal, has sparked a global surge in stock markets and a drop in oil prices, signaling cautious optimism about de-escalation in the region.

President Trump arrived at the summit after revealing the deal, which he claims will bring an end to the US war against Iran. The announcement has shifted the summit's agenda, with leaders now expected to discuss the implications for regional stability, economic recovery, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Zelenskyy's presence underscores the continued importance of Western support for Ukraine, even as attention turns to the Middle East.

The G7 leaders are also expected to address other global challenges, including climate change, technological regulation, and public health, as the summit proceeds through the week. The summit occurs against a backdrop of significant global events, including a viral phenomenon in Argentina where young people identify as animals, a raccoon's drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store, and the birthday of Fatou, the world's oldest captive gorilla, at Berlin Zoo.

However, the core discussions in Evian-les-Bains remain focused on geopolitics and economics. The tentative Iran deal could reshape alliances and energy markets, while the G7's unity will be tested by differing national priorities. As the leaders engage in bilateral meetings and plenary sessions, the outcome of this summit may set the tone for international relations in the coming months





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