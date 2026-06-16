G7 Summit: France and EU Leaders to Tackle China's Growing Trade Dominance

French President Emmanuel Macron and European leaders are set to tackle China's growing trade dominance at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. The world's second-biggest economy has been redirecting its exports away from the US tariff wall and towards more open markets in Europe and elsewhere in Asia.

French President Emmanuel Macron and European leaders are set to tackle China 's growing trade dominance at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France . The world's second-biggest economy has been redirecting its exports away from the US tariff wall and towards more open markets in Europe and elsewhere in Asia.

This shift risks creating a European sequel to the China Shock that wiped out hundreds of thousands of factory jobs in the American heartland in the 2000s and contributed to the political upheaval that put Donald Trump in the White House twice. China's exports have surged to an astonishing $1.2 trillion, with the country accounting for 16% of global goods exports, up from 4% in 2000.

French officials have indicated that they hope to come out of the summit with a plan to tackle the China threat. One possibility is that the European Union and others will build a higher tariff wall of their own against Chinese imports. Currently, the EU imposes relatively low tariffs on China under World Trade Organization rules - though it hits specific Chinese products with higher ones.

Economist Taylor Wang at HSBC warned this month that a China-EU trade dispute could threaten Chinese exports; Europe accounted for a big share of China's exports of electric vehicles, solar panels and lithium-ion batteries. The Europeans also hope to persuade Trump to stop targeting US allies like the European Union and Canada with punitive tariffs and to start working with them instead to counter China.

China's trade practices will be near the top of the agenda this week at the G7 summit. French President Emmanuel Macron warned earlier this year that Chinese exports are 'literally killing a large part of the European industry' and admitted that Europe was 'slow to see that.

' The Europeans are clear-eyed now, and they are taking steps to counter China's growing trade dominance. The shift in Chinese trade risks creating a European sequel to the China Shock that wiped out hundreds of thousands of factory jobs in the American heartland in the 2000s and contributed to the political upheaval that put Donald Trump in the White House twice.

China's export surge, unless its leaders rein it in, will provoke a protectionist wave against Chinese imports worldwide, said Maurice Obstfeld, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. All the more so if the current disruptions around the Iran war persist and cause a sharper global slowdown.

The China Shock started around 2001 when the Chinese joined the World Trade Organization and gained low-tariff access to the lucrative markets of the United States and Europe. In the United States, many factories couldn't compete with low-cost Chinese textiles, furniture, electronics and other manufactured goods. Economists David Autor of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, David Dorn of the University of Zurich and Gordon Hanson, now at Harvard, found that competition from China had led to the China Shock.

China Shock 2.0, as it's come to be known, is playing out differently. The first time around China was still emerging as a major player in global commerce. Now it dominates world trade and manufacturing. China has also upped its game, exporting sophisticated products like EVs and batteries, advanced machinery, software, scientific instruments and putting it in direct competition with the richest countries in the world.

For example, Chinese exports now compete with nearly 58% of the exports from the 21 European countries that share the euro currency, up from 46% in 2000, according to a paper last month by researchers at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The Europeans are taking steps to counter China's growing trade dominance, and they are urging Trump to stop targeting US allies like the European Union and Canada with punitive tariffs and to start working with them instead to counter China.

China's trade practices will be near the top of the agenda this week at the G7 summit, and the Europeans are clear-eyed now, taking steps to counter China's growing trade dominance





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