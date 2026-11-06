G.I. Joe Reboot Directed by Joe McBride Centers on Duke and Cobra

Joe Cooper stars as Duke in Joe McBride's new G.I. Joe film, exploring a Cobra-controlled Springfield with a fresh creative direction for the franchise.

The upcoming reboot of the G.I. Joe franchise is set to pivot away from previous crossover concepts and focus entirely on the original team's core dynamics. Joe Cooper will portray Duke, a central and popular member of the G.I. Joe team, in this new cinematic installment. Joe McBride serves as the director and co-writer, bringing a distinct creative vision to the project that distinguishes it from past iterations.

Core Plot and Character Focus

The film will center on Duke and other members of the G.I. Joe team as they investigate a specific geographic location. The narrative reveals that the town of Springfield is secretly controlled by the antagonistic organization Cobra. This focus on a single town allows for a grounded approach to the espionage and military themes that define the source material. The studio has not disclosed the official plot synopsis to the public, maintaining secrecy around the full storyline.

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Creative Leadership and Vision

Joe McBride revealed key details about the film during an appearance on a podcast. He confirmed that the story will not continue the previously discussed crossover with the Transformers franchise. Instead, the creative team is opting for a fresh take that honors the original G.I. Joe legacy. This decision signals a deliberate move to re-establish the brand's identity without relying on shared universe connections. McBride's role as director and co-writer ensures a unified tone throughout the production process.

Franchise History and Box Office Context

The cinematic history of G.I. Joe began with the 2009 release of G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. Stephen Sommers directed that initial film, which featured an ensemble cast led by Channing Tatum and Marlon Wayans. Despite generating significant interest, the film struggled to maintain strong box office momentum over time. The franchise faced challenges in sustaining audience engagement across multiple entries, leading to a need for a revitalized approach.

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Paramount Pictures released Snake Eyes in 2021 as a standalone origin story for the character. Henry Golding played the titular ninja, exploring his background and training before joining the Joes. The film failed to attract a large theatrical audience, highlighting the difficulties the brand faces in the current market. This latest effort represents another attempt by the studio to find its audience and restore commercial viability to the property.

What Comes Next for the Property

With Joe Cooper taking on the role of Duke, the project introduces a new lead actor to drive the narrative forward. The upcoming film brings a different creative approach to the franchise, aiming to correct previous missteps in tone and storytelling. Additional cast members and further plot details remain under wraps, ensuring that surprises can be reserved for the final product. Fans will have to wait for official announcements to learn more about the supporting characters and the specific Cobra operations in Springfield.