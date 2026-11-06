G.I. Joe Movie Set for October 2028 Release Directed by Danny McBride

Paramount Pictures confirms Danny McBride will write and direct the new G.I. Joe film, scheduling a theatrical debut for October 20, 2028, after a franchise reboot.

Paramount Pictures has officially announced that the next installment in the G.I. Joe cinematic universe is in active development with a confirmed theatrical release date of October 20, 2028. The studio selected Danny McBride, the star and creator behind the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones, to both write and direct the upcoming feature film. This scheduling places the movie approximately two years from its initial announcement, signaling a deliberate long-term strategy by the studio to rebuild audience interest in the property.

Danny McBride Shifts Focus To G.I. Joe

Danny McBride initially approached toy giant Hasbro with a distinct creative vision that centered on the Dreadnoks. This group of uncouth, swamp-dwelling mercenaries has historically served as the primary antagonists to the heroic G.I. Joe team in various iterations of the franchise. However, Hasbro executives persuaded McBride to pivot his focus away from the villains and instead develop a movie that concentrates on the G.I. Joe team itself. The studio viewed the Joes as a daring, highly-trained special mission force worthy of their own standalone cinematic exploration.

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This creative redirection marks a significant shift for McBride, who is now tasked with bringing the complex military dynamics of the Joes to life. The studio believes his comedic sensibilities, honed through his work on The Righteous Gemstones, can provide a fresh angle to the action genre. By focusing on the protagonists rather than the antagonists, Paramount aims to recapture the essence of the beloved action figures and comic books that launched the property decades ago.

Box Office History And Previous Reboots

The G.I. Joe franchise has a mixed track record when it comes to big-screen adaptations that have unfolded over the past fifteen years. The first major live-action effort, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, arrived in theaters in 2009. This release occurred in the immediate wake of Hasbro's massive blockbuster success with Transformers, leading to high expectations for the military-themed counterpart. Despite the hype, the film failed to replicate the box office dominance of its robotic competitors.

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Following the initial film's performance, the studio produced a sequel titled G.I. Joe: Retaliation in 2013. More recently, Hasbro and Paramount attempted to reboot the franchise entirely with 2021's Snake Eyes. This film focused on one of the most popular characters from the original toy line and comic strips. However, Snake Eyes struggled to conquer the post-pandemic box office, resulting in the cancellation of planned sequels and necessitating this new reboot effort.

October 2028 Scheduling Strategy

Paramount has strategically placed the new G.I. Joe movie outside of the traditional summer blockbuster season. The October 20, 2028 date lands in a weekend that is currently devoid of major competition. This timing allows the film to potentially dominate the box office charts for that specific weekend, a luxury not afforded to films released during the crowded summer months. The long lead time also gives the production team ample opportunity to refine the script and production design.

Looking at the competitive landscape for late 2028, the month of October will feature several other notable releases. Audiences can expect horror offerings such as Gremlins 3 and the animated film Freddy the 13th to debut around the same time. These titles represent the current slate of horror fare that Paramount is preparing to launch alongside their action-heavy tentpole. The studio appears confident that the G.I. Joe brand can stand apart from these genre peers.

Upcoming Paramount Releases And Talent

While the October slot is currently open for G.I. Joe, Paramount has other major projects scheduled for the surrounding weeks. The first week of November 2028 is slated to bring the untitled big-screen movie that successfully convinced the Duffer Brothers to leave Netflix. Matt and Ross Duffer, the impresarios behind the hit series Stranger Things, have been lured away from their streaming giant to work with Paramount on this new project.

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This competitive maneuvering highlights Paramount's aggressive strategy to secure top-tier talent and exclusive content for their theatrical slate. By securing both the Duffer Brothers and Danny McBride for major releases within a narrow window, the studio is positioning itself for a dominant holiday season in 2028. The success of these projects will likely dictate the future direction of Paramount's original IP strategies for years to come.