Supremacy: World War 3 is getting a special crossover event, as the characters and more from G.I. Joe are coming to the game.

Supremacy: World War 3 is getting a special crossover event, as the characters and more from G.I. Joe are coming to the game. G.I. Joe is joining Supremacy: World War 3 in a new crossover event from Twin Harbour Interactive and Hasbro.

The G.I. Joe collaboration will add franchise characters, though the full roster and in-game content remain unannounced. Supremacy: World War 3 has topped 39 million users, with the crossover aimed at longtime G.I. Joe and strategy fans.

Also read Jensen Huang considers Nvidia CEO comeback as allies launch war room and seek White House support

Twin Harbour calls G.I. Joe its first IP crossover, with more details on the event and release timing still to come. , as G.I. Joe is coming in for a new crossover event.

The details were not entirely clear about what would be coming beyond the idea that we'll see a series of characters from the franchise added to the game. Who they are and in what capacity, we don't know. But with any luck, we'll get some classic characters in there along with some vehicles from the toy line, since we know marketing was somewhere in the other half of the battle.

Advertisement

No word yet either on when they will arrive, as those details will come at a later date.counts over 39 million registered users and more than 500,000 active players every month. It is a long-term multiplayer strategy game set in a persistent modern war, where players command nations through diplomacy, armies, and strategy. The collaboration brings together two brands with a shared connection to strategy, action, and global conflict. Many of today'staught generations that … KNOWING IS HALF THE BATTLE.

Our players have spent a decade mastering the other half. Today,, VP Publishing at Twin Harbour Interactive.

"This is our first IP collaboration, and it shows how we keep a game growing after ten years: with brands our players already love. ", giving players a new way to engage with the brand and introducing its legacy to a new audience of strategy gamers. "Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling.

Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. Supremacy: World War 3 is getting a special crossover event, as the characters and more from G.I. Joe are coming to the game. Pokémon GO and Duolingo are working together for a special event, as you'll see activities across both apps that unlock new items.

Advertisement

Crayola and Black Box have a brand new promotion where they want to send you on a $10K vacation, you just have to draw what it looks likeDarkpaw Games will be holding a special livestream showcase this week for EverQuest, showing off the new Favors of Fortune expansionNBA 2K27 Takes Things To Vice City For Season 3 In a bit of company synergy, NBA 2K27 will be taking a trip to Vice City for Season 3, as they help promote the launch of Grand Theft Auto VISupremacy: World War 3 is getting a special crossover event, as the characters and more from G.I. Joe are coming to the game.

Pokémon GO and Duolingo are working together for a special event, as you'll see activities across both apps that unlock new items. Darkpaw Games will be holding a special livestream showcase this week for EverQuest, showing off the new Favors of Fortune expansionIn a bit of company synergy, NBA 2K27 will be taking a trip to Vice City for Season 3, as they help promote the launch of Grand Theft Auto VILeague of Legends developers teased a lot of what's to come for Season One of 2027, but clearly there's a lot more on the way.

Pokémon GO and Crocs are continuing their partnership in a different way, as player avatars now have a few new shoe options