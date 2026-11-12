FX Orders 16 Episodes for Adults Season 3 with New Creators Deal

FX has renewed the comedy series Adults for a third season featuring 16 episodes and a new contract for creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw.

FX has officially ordered a third season of the comedy series Adults, significantly expanding the show's run from eight episodes to 16 episodes. This renewal also includes a new contract for the series creators, Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, ensuring the creative team continues to lead the production at the network. The decision to double the episode count reflects the show's growing popularity and critical success in previous seasons.

Expanded Runtime for FX Comedy Series

The upcoming season provides the cast and crew with a larger platform to explore the lives of the main characters. Jack Innanen, Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele star as a group of young friends living in Queens. They navigate the challenges of adulthood, which proves to be an unpredictable and messy journey for the ensemble. The expanded schedule allows for deeper character development and more complex storylines compared to the previous eight-episode format.

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Creators Contract and Viewer Engagement

Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw have secured a new deal to continue writing and producing the series. Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, credited the creators with helping the series resonate strongly with audiences. He noted that the show's critical response and growing fan base made the renewal an easy decision for the network. Grad highlighted that viewers had embraced the characters beyond the screen, creating a dedicated community around the show.

Meme Culture and Seasonal Growth

The network executive pointed to the show's cultural footprint as a key factor in its success. He mentioned that the series inspired numerous memes and Halloween costumes, indicating a strong connection with its demographic. The growth observed during the second season demonstrated the show's staying power in a competitive television landscape. This metric of audience engagement validated the network's confidence in investing in more content for the franchise.

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New Format and Character Origins

Season 3 marks a major structural change from the original format of the series. Both previous installments consisted of eight episodes, with the second season additionally featuring a bonus prequel episode titled Marathon Day. That special episode explored how Paul Baker, played by Jack Innanen, joined the friend group. The shift to 16 episodes represents a significant commitment to the sitcom's universe and its ongoing narrative arcs.

Future Production Plans and Storytelling

Rebecca Shaw has previously stated that the writers intend to produce as many episodes as FX orders, believing that more stories are always better. Ben Kronengold has also discussed the appeal of traditional sitcom filler episodes that explore the friends' activities during their off days. This approach allows for a more relaxed exploration of character dynamics and everyday life. The expanded order gives the writers more freedom to experiment with different tones and plot structures within the established framework of the series.