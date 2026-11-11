FX orders 16‑episode third season of "Adults" after strong viewership growth

FX has greenlit a 16‑episode third season of the comedy Adults, citing a 40% jump in first‑month viewership for season two and the network's focus on long‑term quality.

FX has announced a 16‑episode order for a third season of the hit comedy Adults, following a 40% rise in first‑month viewers during the show's second season. The decision underscores the network's strategy of investing in long‑term quality for its premium brand.

Upswing in Adults Season Two Drives Renewal

Adults season two premiered in summer and saw a 40% increase in viewership in its first twelve days compared with the same period for season one. This surge prompted FX to back a substantial third season, expanding the episode count from eight to sixteen.

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The network's commercial data reflects a growing appetite for the series, which follows five friends-Anton, Billie, Issa, Paul Baker, and Samir-as they navigate relationships and work life in New York. The show's deliberate homage to Friends and other New York‑based sitcoms has helped it resonate with audiences.

FX Leadership Emphasizes Longevity and Quality

John Landgraf, FX boss, said the network's focus on longevity sets it apart from streaming services. "The truth is that while things can grow on streaming services, as we saw with Adults, it's a very rare phenomenon," he remarked. "The very nature of HBO and FX as premium brands is to invest in longevity-both the longevity and quality of our shows, and the longevity and quality of our brand."

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Creators and Cast Refuse to Hide Their Vision

Adults was created by married duo Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, who produced sixteen episodes and a special episode for the first season. Their collaborative approach has earned praise for the show's authentic dialogue and character depth.

The main cast-Anton, Billie, Issa, Paul Baker, and Samir-have highlighted their commitment to exploring friendship dynamics in a realistic setting. Interviews reveal that the writers intentionally design scenes to mirror real New York life, from office politics to late‑night conversations.

Future Plans and Production Timeline

With the new order, production is slated to begin in early 2025, with a premiere expected in the fall. FX confirmed that the expanded episode count will allow for deeper character arcs and more nuanced storytelling.

Fans can anticipate a continuation of the show's comedic tone and its signature blend of humor and heartfelt moments. FX's renewed confidence in Adults signals the network's broader strategy of supporting robust, long‑running narratives that appeal to both casual viewers and dedicated fans alike.