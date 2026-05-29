FX Developing Live-Action Series Based on Comic Book 'That Texas Blood'

FX is developing a new live-action series based on the popular comic book 'That Texas Blood'. The series follows Sheriff Joe Bob Coates of Ambrose County, who questions his place in a violent world after a man comes back home following the sudden disappearance of his brother. The show will be written by Jim Mickle and E.L. Katz, who will also serve as executive producers. The series will feature a star-studded cast and will be a great addition to FX's lineup of exciting shows.

FX is developing a new TV show based on a popular comic by Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips. The That Texas Blood comic book series began in 2021 with the launch of Volume 1, crafted by writer Chris Condon and colorist Jacob Phillips.

The series follows Sheriff Joe Bob Coates of Ambrose County, who questions his place in a violent world after a man comes back home following the sudden disappearance of his brother. FX's live-action adaptation will see Jim Mickle and E.L. Katz writing the story and serving as executive producers. Michael Waldron, Adam Fasullo, Adam Fishbach, Jeremy Platt, Linda Moran, and Condon will also serve as executive producers, with Phillips being a co-executive producer.

This series will mark Mickle and Katz's reunion from the previously acclaimed series Hap and Leonard. It ran for three seasons on Sundance TV/AMC, while wrapping up as the highest-rated original series in Sundance TV history. Mickle is also known for his highly acclaimed Netflix fantasy show Sweet Tooth. Currently, he's working on a live-action Gundam movie for Netflix, based on the renowned anime.

Katz has worked on the cult hit Cheap Thrills, which won both Audience Award and Best First Feature at the SXSW Film Festival in 2014. FX's That Texas Blood series will be a perfect fit for fans who already admire westerns like Yellowstone, Breaking Bad, and No Country for Old Men. The series will feature a star-studded cast, and it will be a great addition to FX's lineup of exciting shows





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FX That Texas Blood Comic Book Live-Action Series Jim Mickle E.L. Katz

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