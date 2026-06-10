FX Announces Release Date for Ryan Murphy's 'The Shards'

FX has confirmed that 'The Shards', the upcoming series from Ryan Murphy, will premiere on August 5. Based on Bret Easton Ellis' novel, the show explores themes of identity and danger in 1980s Los Angeles.

FX has announced the release date for Ryan Murphy 's highly anticipated series, ' The Shards '. This will not be Murphy's first high-profile adaptation in 2026, having already debuted 'The Beauty' on FX earlier this year, based on the comic book by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley.

'The Beauty' received critical acclaim with its star-studded cast including Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Austin Kutcher. 'The Shards' is set to close the year on a similar note. The series will premiere on Wednesday, August 5, on FX and Hulu at 9 PM ET, and will also be available for streaming on Disney+ internationally.

Based on the novel of the same name by American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis, 'The Shards' is set in 1980s Los Angeles and explores themes of identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the darker side of American adolescence. The story revolves around Bret, an aspiring writer and observant teenager, played by Igby Rigney.

Bret's life takes a turn with the arrival of the enigmatic Robert Mallory, played by Homer Gere, who moves to their elite prep school just as a serial killer, known as 'The Trawler', begins targeting teenagers in the city. Bret's circle of friends, including Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner, and Graham Campbell, are drawn into the mystery and danger that surrounds them. The series also features a talented cast of adult actors, including Evan Rachel Wood, Wes Bentley, and Jordin Roth. More details about the series are expected to be released soon





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