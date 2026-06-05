FX and Sadie Sink are getting wrapped up in The Marriage Plot

‘s Greg Mottola, of all names—dating all the way back to 2012. Now, though, FX is finally moving forward with a limited series TV spin on Eugenides’follow-up, which centers on a young college student whose own romantic ambitions intersect with academic investigations of the titular Jane Austen story convention.

And to helm the burden of that introspection, the network has tapped an increasingly busy up-and-comer: ) is, in fact, the only person announced so far to be starring in the show, which she’ll also be executive producing on. She’ll be joined on the creative side of things, though, by writer and producer Will Arbery And while the logline for the series—which introduces “Three recent college graduates caught in an all-consuming love triangle as they reconcile their youthful romantic aspirations with looming adulthood and make life-altering choices about love and identity”—might sound a little banal, Eugenides’ book drew strong reviews for the way it refused to adhere to simple romantic formulas, instead immersing readers in the inner worlds of each of its three protagonists. The question now, of course, is who FX and the show’s producers will find to build out the other two points of the triangle, with no word yet on when





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Sadie Sink to Star and Executive Produce 'The Marriage Plot' Series for FX and HuluSadie Sink has been cast as the lead and will serve as an executive producer for the FX and Hulu limited series adaptation of Jeffrey Eugenides's novel The Marriage Plot. The show, written by Will Arbery and directed by Hiro Murai, explores a love triangle among recent college graduates. No other cast members have been announced yet, and a release date has not been set.

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