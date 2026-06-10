FX and Hulu Set August 2026 Premiere for Ryan Murphy's The Shards Series

The Shards, a television adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' 2021 thriller novel, will premiere on August 5, 2026, on FX and Hulu. Produced by 20th Television and Ryan Murphy Productions, the series is set in 1981 Los Angeles and follows a group of privileged high school seniors, including a young Bret Easton Ellis, whose lives are disrupted by a mysterious new student and a serial killer. The show stars Jacob Elordi, Kaia Gerber, and Evan Rachel Wood, with Ryan Murphy and Ellis serving as executive producers.

The Shards , a new television series based on Bret Easton Ellis ' 2021 thriller novel, has been given a release date. The show is set to premiere on August 5, 2026, on FX and Hulu .

Produced by 20th Television and Ryan Murphy Productions, the series is set in 1981 Los Angeles and follows 17-year-old Bret Easton Ellis during his final year at the elite Buckley School. His life is disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious student, Robert Mallory, whose activities coincide with those of a serial killer known as The Trawler.

The official logline describes the series as a look at privileged high school seniors navigating identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles. The cast includes Jacob Elordi, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner, and Graham Campbell, with Wes Bentley, Evan Rachel Wood, and Jordan Roth in crucial roles.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Bret Easton Ellis, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson are among the executive producers, alongside Nissa Diederich, Tanase Popa, Nick Hall, Michael Uppendahl, Max Winkler, Kathleen McCaffrey, and Brian Young. This project continues Ryan Murphy's string of adaptations, following previous works like Shogun (based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell) and 2023's Justified: City Primeval (based on the 1980 crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, by Elmore Leonard).

The announcement was made in a media release, highlighting the collaboration between FX and Hulu to bring this provocative story to audiences. The series explores themes of adolescent turmoil, privilege, and the dark underbelly of seemingly perfect lives, all framed within the aesthetic of the early 1980s. The involvement of Bret Easton Ellis himself as an executive producer ensures a faithful adaptation of his novel.

The casting of established stars like Evan Rachel Wood and rising talents like Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber suggests a blend of experience and fresh energy. With Ryan Murphy at the helm, known for his distinctive style in shows like American Horror Story and Pose, The Shards is poised to be a significant addition to the 2026 television lineup. The production team's extensive list of executive producers indicates a major investment in the project.

The series will likely draw attention for its portrayal of teenage life in the early 80s, its suspenseful plot involving a serial killer, and its exploration of complex emotional landscapes. The collaboration between FX and Hulu allows for broad reach across both traditional cable and streaming platforms. As a psychological thriller, The Shards taps into current trends in dark adolescent drama, similar to shows like Euphoria.

The source novel's reception and Ellis' reputation as a cult author add to the anticipation. The release date of August 5, 2026, positions the show for a summer launch, a competitive period for television premieres. Overall, The Shards represents a convergence of literary adaptation, high-profile production, and topical themes, aiming to capture both critical acclaim and audience interest in the evolving landscape of prestige television





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