Police Scotland confirms the recovery of the FV Kilda wreck from the North Sea. Two fishermen, Norman Murray and Murdo Morrison, remain missing after the vessel was lost in severe storms in October.

Police Scotland has confirmed the recovery of the fishing vessel FV Kilda from the North Sea, more than 130 miles from its original departure point in the Outer Hebrides. The wreck was spotted semi-submerged by local fishermen off the coast of Orkney earlier this week, one month after the vessel failed to return to port. Although the boat has been retrieved and taken to Kirkwall for a full examination, authorities state there is no trace of two crew members who were aboard when the ship went missing.

Vessel Recovery Details and Official Confirmation

The stricken vessel was retrieved from the sea more than 40 miles from the Orkney coast on Thursday evening. Two specialized vessels were deployed to successfully bring the wreckage to shore, where officers from Police Scotland immediately began a comprehensive examination of the site. Inspector Neil Taylor of Police Scotland confirmed that the recovered wreck is indeed the FV Kilda, but emphasized that the search for the missing men continues with urgency.

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Despite the successful recovery of the boat, the force reported that there is no trace of the two missing crew members, Norman Murray and Murdo Morrison. Murray, aged 40 and known locally as Tam, and Morrison, aged 23, are being treated as missing persons by investigators. Police Scotland has stated they remain fully committed to finding the missing men and providing answers to their families during this extremely difficult time.

Search Timeline and Previous Recoveries

The FV Kilda was last known to be operating close to the Port of Ness in the north of the Isle of Lewis on October 13. The alarm was raised just before 9:30 pm that evening when the boat failed to return as scheduled. HM Coastguard dispatched aeroplanes and helicopters within minutes to begin search and rescue operations. Tragically, the body of crewmate Douglas Craigie, aged 49, was recovered off the coast of Lewis on October 14, just one day after the vessel was reported missing.

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Earlier in the month, a liferaft from the Kilda was also recovered from the waters near Shetland. These discoveries have helped establish the trajectory of the vessel, but they have not led to the location of Murray and Morrison. The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has launched a probe into the incident to determine the precise causes of the tragedy and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Severe Weather Conditions During Disappearance

At the time the vessel went missing, the Western Isles was experiencing some of the worst winds recorded in the UK for the region. The area was under a yellow weather warning for wind, with meteorological data from the Met Office logging a maximum gust of 74 mph at Stornoway, located approximately 20 miles south of the Port of Ness. These extreme conditions created hazardous environments for both the crew aboard the fishing boat and the search teams responding to the distress call.

In addition to the high winds, waves in the search area were estimated to be between 6 and 10 feet high. These challenging maritime conditions significantly hampered rescue efforts and likely contributed to the loss of the vessel. The combination of gale-force winds and rough seas represents a severe threat to small commercial fishing vessels, highlighting the dangers inherent in the industry during autumn months.

Community Impact and Financial Support

The tragedy has had a devastating impact on the local community, prompting a massive outpouring of support from the fishing industry. A fundraising page established by the Western Isles Fishermen's Association (WIFA) to support the families of the deceased and missing crew members has collected £274,000 as of the most recent update. One anonymous donor contributed £10,000 to the cause, demonstrating the strong solidarity within the maritime community.

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Duncan Macinnes, secretary of the WIFA, described the event as one of the worst fishing tragedies experienced in a generation. He expressed heartfelt sorrow for the grieving families and prayed for the safe return of Tam and Murdo. The fundraising page notes that the fishermen left behind families and young children, urging donations to help support them through the tough and challenging times ahead. Police Scotland thanked Orkney-based firms Northerly Marine and Leask Marine for their crucial efforts in bringing the Kilda back to Kirkwall.