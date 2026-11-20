The FV Kilda has been recovered from the North Sea off Orkney. Police confirm two crew members remain missing while a marine accident probe continues.

Police Scotland have confirmed the recovery of the FV Kilda, a fishing vessel that vanished in treacherous North Sea conditions over a month ago. The wreck was located semi-submerged approximately 130 miles from its last known position near the Outer Hebrides. The boat was found off the coast of Orkney by other fishermen earlier this week, marking a somber development in the ongoing search for three missing crew members.

Vessel Recovery and Identification Process

The FV Kilda was spotted by commercial fishermen before being retrieved by two dedicated vessels on Thursday evening. The recovery operation took place in waters more than 40 miles from the Orkney coast, highlighting the vast distance the drifting vessel had traveled since it went silent. Police brought the wreck to Kirkwall for a full forensic examination to determine the precise circumstances of the incident.

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Inspector Neil Taylor of Police Scotland stated that the vessel recovered has been definitively identified as the FV Kilda. However, the examination revealed no trace of the two crew members still unaccounted for. Officers emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that they remain fully committed to locating the missing men. The force is working closely with maritime experts and partner agencies to secure answers for the families involved.

Missing Crew Members and Search Timeline

Norman Murray, aged 40 and known as Tam, and Murdo Morrison, aged 23, are the two crew members whose whereabouts remain unknown. Police have confirmed there is no evidence that either man was aboard the recovered vessel. The force has stated they are treating both individuals as missing persons and are continuing their search efforts despite the recovery of the boat.

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The tragedy initially unfolded on October 13, when the FV Kilda failed to return to the Port of Ness in the north of the Isle of Lewis. The alarm was raised just before 9.30pm that night. HM Coastguard immediately dispatched aeroplanes and helicopters to locate the overdue vessel. The search occurred during a period of severe weather in the Western Isles, which experienced some of the strongest winds recorded in the UK at that time.

Earlier in the search, the body of a third crewmate, Douglas Craigie, aged 49, was recovered from the coast of Lewis on October 14. This discovery came just one day after the vessel was reported missing. Additionally, a liferaft from the Kilda was recovered from Shetland earlier this month. These findings have provided some closure for parts of the community, but the search for Murray and Morrison continues.

Weather Conditions and Community Impact

Met Office records indicate that Stornoway, located around 20 miles south of the Port of Ness, recorded a maximum wind gust of 74mph when the boat went missing. Waves in the search area were estimated to be between 6 and 10 feet high, creating extremely hazardous conditions for rescue operations. A yellow weather warning for wind was in effect across the region, complicating the initial search efforts significantly.

The Western Isles Fishermen's Association (WIFA) established a fundraising page to support the families affected by the tragedy. As of the latest update, the campaign had collected £274,000. One individual donor contributed £10,000 to the cause. The page highlights the devastating impact on the community and the families left behind, including young children who have lost their fathers.

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Marine Probe and Official Statements

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has launched a formal probe into the sinking of the FV Kilda. Police Scotland thanked Orkney-based firms Northerly Marine and Leask Marine for their critical support in retrieving the vessel. Inspector Taylor expressed deep sympathy for the grieving families, describing the situation as an extremely difficult time for everyone involved.

Duncan Macinnes, the secretary of the WIFA, described the event as one of the worst fishing tragedies experienced in a generation. He expressed heartfelt sorrow for the families and prayed for the safe return of the two missing men. The community continues to support the families through this challenging period as the official investigations proceed.