Archer Aviation is developing the electric-powered flying taxis, which combine features of traditional helicopters and small airplanes.

Archer Aviation plans to begin testing its futuristic Midnight aircraft at Hawthorne Airport within weeks, as it races to launch a passenger service in time for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The electric aircraft won’t initially carry passengers, and they’ll be taking off from a conventional runway rather than lifting straight into the sky.

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“Within the next couple of weeks, people will start to see Midnight flying overhead in L.A. as they’re stuck in traffic,” Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said. Instagram/@flyarcher/adamgoldstein.archer The company has already been named the “official air taxi provider” for the Olympics by LA28, the committee organizing the Games.

But whether ordinary Angelenos will get to skip the gridlock remains an open question, with experts warning that flights could be limited and fares could reach $500 or more per passenger. Archer’s Midnight aircraft run on electricity and use multiple rotors designed to allow them to take off and land vertically, eliminating the need for traditional runways.

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The upcoming flights will give Archer an opportunity to demonstrate the aircraft’s capabilities and gain experience operating in LA’s busy airspace ahead of the Games. He said Archer plans to begin carrying non-paying passengers on demonstration flights in 2027. But whether the company will be ready to transport Olympic spectators in 2028 remains uncertain, with several regulatory and logistical obstacles still standing in its way.

Instagram/@flyarcher/adamgoldstein.archer Among the biggest is securing Federal Aviation Administration approval confirming that Midnight meets the safety and design standards required to carry paying passengers. In 2025, the company acquired control of the master lease at Hawthorne Airport, where construction is now underway on 11 new hangars. Its longer-term plans include transporting passengers between major Olympic venues, including SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

To make that possible, the company would need to establish a network of specialized landing facilities, known as “vertiports,” where electric aircraft could take off and land vertically. In August, Archer announced plans to develop one of those facilities at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, which will host several Olympic and Paralympic competitions.

However, the project remains in the planning stages, with Archer and AEG, the company that operates L.A. Live, still evaluating how the facility would function and accommodate passengers,It also remains unclear what local zoning permits would be required before the project could move forward. And despite the company’s ambitious plans, its upcoming flights will not yet demonstrate all of Midnight’s intended capabilities.

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Aerospace consultant Adrian Norris told LAist that the aircraft will initially take off using a conventional runway at Hawthorne Airport rather than lifting vertically into the air. Instagram/@flyarcher/adamgoldstein.archer He also questioned the significance of Archer’s recent authorization to conduct experimental flights, explaining that such approvals are commonly used to demonstrate aircraft to investors, potential customers and the media.

“This is undoubtedly our most important commercialization milestone to date,” he said Monday. Even if Archer receives the necessary federal approvals before the Olympics, aviation experts say the Games will likely serve as an opportunity to introduce the technology to a limited number of passengers rather than launch a widely available transportation service.

Jaafar El-Awady, a mechanical engineering professor at Johns Hopkins University, estimated that a one-way trip could cost between $150 and $500 or more per passenger, according to LAist. Such fares could put the service out of reach for many Angelenos, turning the flying taxis into a luxury alternative to driving rather than an everyday transportation option. The California Post reached out to Archer for more information about its plans but did not immediately hear back. Instagram/@flyarcher/adamgoldstein.archerInstagram/@flyarcher/adamgoldstein.archerInstagram/@flyarcher/adamgoldstein.archer