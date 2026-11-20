Future Subtropical Storm Kyle is brewing in the Atlantic as odds of development increase, putting the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts on notice heading into the weekend.

There is a 60% chance of development over the next seven days and a 30% chance over the next two days. Regardless of development, strong winds, dangerous surf and coastal flooding are likely along portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Coast.

Watch: Entire Oceanfront Home Moved Away From Shore To Preserve Property In Outer Banks By Saturday afternoon and overnight, heavy rain will be primarily in Georgia and the Carolinas. The FOX Forecast Center said the greatest impacts will be along Florida's East Coast.

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"It's now expected that sometime Sunday, the center of our coastal low will push closer to the Outer Banks, likely skimming the coastline," thesaid. "Heavy rain will increase the risk of flash flooding farther north across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic as moisture surges northward. "This comes as Future Subtropical Storm Kyle has a 60% chance of development over the next seven days, and a 30% chance over the next two days.

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As a result, hurricane hunters will begin flying into the area to watch on Friday afternoon as there is a medium chance of development over the next week. Florida Atlantic Coast Faces Dangerous Flooding As Intense Rain Prompts Emergency Declarations And RescuesThis comes as states such as Florida have endured serious storm conditions, being plagued by heavy flooding with little chance of slowing down.