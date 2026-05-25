Future of She-Hulk character in MCU dialogue to be decided by internet opinion

Tatiana Maslany, the star of the character, has talked about her desire to return her to the MCU, indicating a possible future return by series, added to the speculations which were already underway before.

have been addressed by series star Tatiana Maslany, four years after the show ended. Maslany’s Marvel character made her debut insome the result of review-bombing—it’s a fair question.

Maslany also joined calls to boycott Disney following Jimmy Kimmel’s temporary suspension last September (via). She emphasized her passion for the role and the series Jessica Gao created, noting that the most important thing is that a return makes sense within the larger universe: ‘I love She Hulk, and I loved what Jessica Gao did with her. I feel like it was very loyal to the comics and all of that.

’ In terms of a potential return, Maslany shared, ‘I don’t know anything, and I do think that the internet will know before I do. ’ That’s a sentiment we’ve heard from numerous Marvel stars, and it’s great news for fans of Maslany’s She-Hulk. After Winderbaum’s comments, it seems we could see more of her after all.

She’s one of several There are a number of MCU characters introduced post-Infinity Saga that desperately need new appearances in the franchise, She-Hulk chief among them. Maslany plays the character with charm and humor, which would make her a great addition to any several other characters we’d like to see again are also from 2022 Disney+ series. Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight is in limbo, and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel does appear in—her presence is still fairly limited.

The MCU seems to be struggling to integrate its streaming series into its movie universe, but hopefully, it’ll find a way to. It’d be a shame to let so many great characters and stars fall to the wayside





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She-Hulk MCU Disney Boycott Return Marvel Character Jessica Gao Review-Bombing Moon Knight Ms. Marvel Infinity Saga Mcu Characters Moon Knight Iman Vellani Streaming Series Movie Universe She-Hulk

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