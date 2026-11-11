Future of ComFest in question due to costs increasing and revenue decreasing

After more than 50 years, a Columbus festival might have its final hurrah next summer.ComFest organizers said it is costing more to put the even on, and they'r

After more than 50 years, a Columbus festival might have its final hurrah next summer. ComFest organizers said it is costing more to put on the event, and they're bringing in less money every year.

For some supporters, attending Comfest is a tradition passed on from generation to generation, and they want the cycle to continue.

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"ComFest is the beating heart of this city to me," said Emily Morgan. "It's one of those things that it's everything that is weird and wonderful with Columbus, and I can't imagine Columbus without it. " It's free to attend the festival, and organizers said it's run primarily off a beer sales. But, people are buying less beer.

"It costs more money for the infrastructure, the different stages, sound, equipment, police," said Marty Stutz, a volunteer and longtime ComFest attendee. "We have security. ""ComFest is faced with how does the event continue either like it is or in some other form into the future," Stutz explained. The goal is to raise $100,000.

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Morgan started the fundraiser and said in 48 hours, ComFest raised almost $15,000. Morgan recalls her first years at ComFest with her aunt, Marybeth.

"My aunt had a booth, and I would help her with her booth when I was a kid, and after that, I volunteered for many years, and then I began being a vendor," said Morgan. "I sold my art at ComFest and then, I decided to be on some committees.

""It really is heartwarming, because people were sharing stories of ComFest, and there are stories of, my grandpa brought me to ComFest in the 80's, and we've been going ever since, and we drive back into Columbus to come to ComFest every year," Morgan explained. "I think it would be a huge loss for the community if ComFest were to go away," said Stutz.

"Nobody who either attends ComFest or volunteers or helps put on ComFest wants to have that happen. " Stutz said ComFest also has a grant program that benefits local organizations. They want to maintain that program in the coming years. Wisconsin GOP Sen.

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