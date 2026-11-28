The Texas Rangers have a desire to get younger, more athletic and more versatile in their lineup. Rafe Perich could help them soon.

The Texas Rangers have a desire to get younger, more athletic and more versatile in their lineup. They'll pull a combination of levers to get there.can also accomplish this through their minor league system, and a few players are as well positioned to help them in 2028 as third baseman Rafe Perich.

Perich was the Rangers’ seventh round pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of Lehigh in Bethlehem Penn. In three years in the minors, he's made his way up to Double-A Frisco and has the potential to start next season at Triple-A Round Rock. He also finished 2026 as the Rangers Tom Grieve minor league player of the year.

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After nine games in 2024, during which he batted .120 at Class-A, he improved in 2025 with a slash of .231/.347/.330 with six home runs and 53 RBI and Class-A Hickory and High-A Hub City. This past season he exploded for career-highs in every category. In 116 games he slashed .315/.401/.586 with 27 home runs and 92 RBI. He struck out 104 times and walks 59 times as he also had 31 doubles and four triples.