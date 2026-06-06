Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2026 Delivers Over 60 Reveals and Surprises

A comprehensive roundup of the biggest reveals from the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2026, including Ace Combat 8, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Tomb Raider, Exodus, and many more surprises across various genres.

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2026 was a massive event that packed in over 60 reveals, trailers, release dates, demos, updates, and DLC announcements.

The show, which took place this afternoon, was part of a weekend full of livestreams, but it stood out with a healthy mix of world premiere reveals, unexpected titles that were previously rumored, and some familiar games shown in previous streams. Highlights included major headlines like Ace Combat 8, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Tomb Raider, and Exodus. The show also spotlighted a wide variety of genres including horror, shooters, platformers, roguelites, sims, and surprise shadowdrops.

A special segment, FGS Live From Los Angeles, added even more reveals such as Alkahest, Grave Seasons, Teeto, and Terminal War. The Summer Showcase opened with the reveal of Arizona Sunshine, a flatscreen remake of Vertigo Games' popular VR zombie shooter, coming soon to PC and consoles.

A new trailer gave viewers an overview of a 100-player tactical combined arms shooter that is neither a battle royale nor an extraction game, but an all-out warfare FPS where in-game choices affect loadout spending, also coming soon to PC. A psychological horror game featuring a former detective exploring an isolated facility with quirky inhabitants showed a new gameplay trailer and reconfirmed a 2027 PC release date.

Bandai Namco's Ace Combat 8, a hotly anticipated entry in the hyperrealistic dogfighting franchise, was discussed in an interview with developers revealing more about the narrative premise, with a release date of October 2, 2026 for PC and consoles. Another Bandai Namco title, an expansion for a game set in the underbelly of The Carnevale, provided a shudder-worthy first look and is coming June 12, 2026.

A multiplayer extraction shooter set across colossal megatrains allows players to ride steel through the ruins of humanity, with a playtest live from June 8 to June 22. A faithful reimagining of the 2001 RPG classic was announced with a launch trailer, out now on PC and consoles. Thatgamecompany's cozy MMO Sky: Children Of The Light is launching an experience themed around Vincent Van Gogh, including an in-game gallery of his works, available from July 17.

A new gameplay trailer focused on the single-player aspect of a game that follows Michael Myers' origin story, out on September 8, 2026. A martial arts roguelite with a gorgeous brush-stroke art style is out now. Duskfade, a throwback to golden-age 3D platformers with magical steampunk art style, showed a new gameplay trailer and confirmed an August 13, 2026 release.

The Game Bakers shared the release date for Cairn's first major expansion, On The Trail, coming August 13, 2026 to PC and PlayStation. A game where players explore a mysterious laboratory as RC cars solving puzzles showed a new gameplay trailer. A revamped movement system was introduced for a stylized shooter, with a playtest open until June 9, 2026. A Bullet Hell roguelike where players command a necromancer's army is out now.

A brawler RPG allowing manipulation of elements to save the world from corruption is coming July 21, 2026. A nostalgia-tinged soulslike with crunchy graphics and an atmospheric afterlife setting shared an eerie new trailer, coming to PS5.

Finally, Forever Skies, an airship survival game navigating through ecological disaster, is getting a new update called The Final Echoes on July 27, alongside its Xbox launch





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2026 Gaming Reveals Ace Combat 8 Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paula Jenson's Unwavering Dedication: Celebrating 40 Years at the Utah Summer GamesFor forty years, Paula Jenson has been a constant presence at the Utah Summer Games, an Olympic-style event in Cedar City. A Hall of Fame athlete at Southern Utah University, her journey from competitor to mentor highlights the games' unique role in fostering lifelong athletic engagement and community connection for participants of all ages.

Read more »

The Best Swimsuits Our Editors Wear Summer After SummerDiscover the top-rated swimsuits that our editors swear by, and find out why they're perfect for both beach and pool days.

Read more »

Paramount Games Studio Announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game at Summer Game FestThe newly formed Paramount Games Studio has made a surprise announcement ahead of Summer Game Fest, revealing a long-awaited video game based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. The game, titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, was previously rumored to be cancelled, but it appears that it is still in development under the guidance of Platinum Games and Paramount Games Studio.

Read more »

Surprising No-Shows: Three Major Games Missing from Summer Game Fest 2026The first week of June 2026 was dominated by major video game showcases, including PlayStation's State of Play and Xbox's Showcase, with Summer Game Fest as the culminating event. Many anticipated titles failed to appear, sparking speculation about their development timelines and future reveals. This article highlights three highly expected games that did not show up: a Harry Potter RPG rumored for 2027, the delayed Marvel title featuring Captain America and Black Panther, and a single-player D&D RPG from Wizards of the Coast. The absence of these games raises concerns about their release schedules and marketing strategies.

Read more »