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Future Foundation Spider-Man and Mr. Fantastic released in Marvel Legends 2-Pack from Hasbro

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Future Foundation Spider-Man and Mr. Fantastic released in Marvel Legends 2-Pack from Hasbro
Spider-ManMr. FantasticMarvel Legends
📆5/19/2026 5:36 PM
📰bleedingcool
18 sec. here / 11 min. at publisher
📊News: 41% · Publisher: 69%

Hasbro has introduced a new selection of Marvel Legends featuring the Future Foundation Spider-Man and Mr. Fantastic in a 2-Pack. The 2-Pack includes Spider-Man with extra thwip hands and wall-crawling hands and Mr. Fantastic with stretchy swap-out limbs. They will be available for pre-order in May and will be released Fall 2026.

Clear some space on your shelves as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Marvel Legends , including the Future Foundation Spider-Man joins the Future Foundation in Marvel Legends , honoring Johnny Storm in his iconic white-and-black suit .

The Hasbro 2-Pack includes Spider-Man and Mr. Fantastic, bringing the Future Foundation team to shelves at last. Spider-Man comes with extra thwip and wall-crawling hands, while Mr. Fantastic includes stretchy swap-out limbs. Future Foundation Spider-Man and Mr. Fantastic go up for pre-order May 20 on Hasbro Pulse with a Fall 2026 release

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Spider-Man Mr. Fantastic Marvel Legends Future Foundation Fall 2026 Release Johnny Storm White-And-Black Suit Hasbro Future Foundation Marvel Heroes

 

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