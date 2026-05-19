Future Foundation Spider-Man and Mr. Fantastic released in Marvel Legends 2-Pack from Hasbro

Hasbro has introduced a new selection of Marvel Legends featuring the Future Foundation Spider-Man and Mr. Fantastic in a 2-Pack. The 2-Pack includes Spider-Man with extra thwip hands and wall-crawling hands and Mr. Fantastic with stretchy swap-out limbs. They will be available for pre-order in May and will be released Fall 2026.

Clear some space on your shelves as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Marvel Legends , including the Future Foundation Spider-Man joins the Future Foundation in Marvel Legends , honoring Johnny Storm in his iconic white-and-black suit .

The Hasbro 2-Pack includes Spider-Man and Mr. Fantastic, bringing the Future Foundation team to shelves at last. Spider-Man comes with extra thwip and wall-crawling hands, while Mr. Fantastic includes stretchy swap-out limbs. Future Foundation Spider-Man and Mr. Fantastic go up for pre-order May 20 on Hasbro Pulse with a Fall 2026 release





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spider-Man Mr. Fantastic Marvel Legends Future Foundation Fall 2026 Release Johnny Storm White-And-Black Suit Hasbro Future Foundation Marvel Heroes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spider-Man's Big Year 2026Spider-Man has a full slate of releases in 2026, with animated and live-action series. The biggest release of the year is 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', a major MCU event featuring the return of Spider-Man. 'Spider-Noir' on Disney+ and 'Spider-Man Noir' on Prime Video are highly anticipated too. The animated series 'Spider-Man Noir' promises a new take on the original Marvel story.

Read more »

EXCLUSIVE: Spider-Noir showrunner Oren Uziel on creating Nicolas Cage’s dark new Spider-Man seriesFew superhero franchises continue to dominate pop culture like Spider-Man. With upcoming films like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse building up hype, Sony is now expanding the web-slinger’s universe onto streaming with MGM+ and Prime Video’s new live-action series, Spider-Noir, developed by Oren Uziel.

Read more »

Hasbro Announces Marvel Legends 60s Spider-Man SDCC ExclusiveClear some space on your shelves as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Marvel Legends including a new SDCC 2026 release

Read more »

Spider-Noir's Final 2 Trailers Previews Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man TV ShowThe final trailer for Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir series is here, available in 'true-hue full color and 'authentic black-and-white'.

Read more »