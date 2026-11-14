Future Fashion Assembly and Munich Fabric Start Tackle Supply Chain Tech, Regulation

Discover insights on DPPs, AI, sustainability, and innovation from FFA and Munich Fabric Start's fashion industry webinar.

Munich Fabric Start and the Future Fashion Assembly teamed up to present a webinar examining the future of the European fashion. It drew over 350 industry registrations who tuned in to a session that focused heavily on navigating new regulatory requirements regarding theThe FFA and Munich Fabric Start webinar was held last week.

Highlighting the industry’s complex balancing act, Sofia Strazzanti, founder and CEO of Future Fashion Assembly, zeroed in on the key issues that was the impetus behind the webinar. She said fashion businesses “are being asked to improve transparency and sustainability while protecting margins and managing increasingly complex supply chains. At the same time, the range of technologies to evaluate is growing and companies have limited time and resources to decide where to invest.

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”Industry experts during the 90-minute webinar, which included several panel discussions, emphasized that “systemic evolution and robust data management” are crucial prerequisites for meeting evolving European regulatory standards. Muchaneta ten Napel, founder and CEO of Shape Innovate, served as the moderator and said that structural changes are critical, advising that, “Before seeking collaboration with other companies, you should first strengthen collaboration within your own.

” Addressing the integration of DPPs, Jamie Beck, senior vice president of sustainability and compliance at Fabacus, stressed the fundamental need for accurate data by stating.

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“First and foremost, it’s knowing where your data is, looking at the quality and the completeness of it. ” Philippa Grogan, head of sustainability at Nobody’s Child, reinforced this perspective.

“The product data is just as important as the product itself,” Grogan said. “Incomplete product data is as absurd as putting this shirt on the market with a sleeve accidentally missing. ” Beyond regulatory compliance, the webinar also showcased how artificial intelligence and sustainable material innovations are driving measurable efficiency gains and minimizing waste. Innovators demonstrated how digital twins and integrated data platforms can cut lead times significantly, said Gunish Jain, founder and CEO of Blue Kaktus.

“Once we create a digital twin of the, we’ve done 50 percent reduction of lead times from 120 days to 60 days and even more,” Jain said. , said post-event that the “great success of the webinar confirms that we are on the right track with our 365 Days Munich Fabric Start initiative. It demonstrates how important continuous exchange and collaboration are for our industry. We will continue the discussion live in Munich in January.

”In separate news, the FFA said that its partnership with PDS Ventures has strengthened via a commitment to accelerate innovation across “the global fashion industry by bringing 10 pioneering technology and materials businesses onto platform, marking the next milestone in its strategic partnership. ” The FFA said the partnership bridges PDS Ventures’ extensive network of brands and manufacturers and the FFA digital innovation showroom.

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It provides the emerging technologies with the scale, the buyer access and the commercial pathway they need to go beyond the pilot stage and scale across the value chain. The aim is to take a range of commercially and operationally relevant challenges and solve them by connecting the right innovators with the right real-world needs. The new cohort of integrated solutions is a diverse group, covering the whole range of production, supply chain transparency and consumer engagement.

On the materials and manufacturing side is Sparxell , Nature Coatings , Colorifix and Unspun .leaders with BlueKaktus , Fabacus , Smartex.ai and retail-focused players Refive, Soreto and Selectika. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.