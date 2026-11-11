Future, Drake and Travis Scott Reunite on 'Ya Hit' Featuring Loe Shimmy

Future, Drake and Travis Scott teamed up on the surprise single 'Ya Hit' featuring Loe Shimmy, with an official music video released Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Future, Drake, Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy have released the official music video for ' Ya Hit', the single that arrived last week as a surprise release. The video premiered on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and it follows the group through a night in Houston, Texas, centered on the club Area 29, which is widely regarded as the city's go-to strip club.

The video opens with a private jet landing in Houston, where the group heads straight to Area 29. Inside the club, designer handbags filled with stacks of cash are unloaded, and the money fills the air around the performers. The scene is staged as a showcase of excess that matches the song's energy.

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How the Ya Hit Video Unfolds Across Its Scenes

The video moves between two main settings, the club and an outdoor location. Loe Shimmy switches the scene to a race on four-wheeler quads outdoors, giving the clip a contrast with the indoor scenes at Area 29.

Drake and La Flame take a different approach, choosing quieter spaces where they deliver their verses. The split between loud and quiet locations gives each performer a distinct visual identity within the same video.

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Why Ya Hit Marks a First Collaboration

'Ya Hit' is the first collaboration between Future, Drake and Travis Scott, even though the three artists have each worked extensively with one another across their careers. The single is the first time the trio has appeared together on one record.

Future is expected to use 'Ya Hit' as a single ahead of his next studio album, which he has teased will be titled with a name that has not yet been fully revealed. The song therefore functions both as a standalone release and as an early look at the direction of that project.

Usher Remix and the Wider Drake and Loe Shimmy Connection

Usher has previewed a sultry remix of 'I'm Spent', the Drake and Loe Shimmy record. In the preview, Usher is shown delivering the remix, which adds a new layer to a song that has already drawn attention from fans of both artists.

The remix preview also carries the line 'Got So Many Hits I Damn Near Almost Forget', a lyric that highlights the commercial success of the original collaboration. Together, the remix and the 'Ya Hit' video show how Drake and Loe Shimmy continue to appear across several high-profile releases in the same period.