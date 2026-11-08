Future astronauts wanted: NASA opens recruitment for moon missions

NASA wants to find the men and women who will help forge the next chapter in the history of space exploration. On Saturday, the space agency put out the call for a new astronaut class, one that will build humanity’s first permanent lunar base.

With its eyes on returning to the moon, NASA has started accepting applications to its astronaut program again. Aspiring astronauts have until Dec. 3 to put in their applications and must meet certain qualifications.

NASA wants to find the men and women who will help forge the next chapter in the history of space exploration. On Saturday, the space agency put out the call for a new astronaut class, one that will build humanity’s first permanent lunar base.

Also read Hubble Space Telescope is falling to Earth – should NASA save it?

"The people we select could walk on the Moon, live and work at the Moon Base, and help pioneer the systems and operations that will ultimately carry crews to Mars," NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said. "Those missions will demand technical excellence, sound judgment, teamwork, and courage. "Anyone looking to become an astronaut has until Dec. 3 to apply.

NASA intends to have its recruits picked by late next year, with the goal of beginning training in early 2028, the same year it hopes to return people to the moon for the first time since the days of the Apollo program. NASA only has 32 active astronauts and needs more for the coming missions. The last time NASA opened its doors to new astronauts was two years ago, and the agency was flooded with 8,000 applications.

Advertisement

Ten of those applicants made the final cut, which was decided in Sept. 2025. NASA announced its 2025 Astronaut Candidate Class on Sept. 22, 2025, at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Credit: NASA/Helen Arase Vargasthat the basic requirements include being a U.S. citizen and having a master’s degree in a STEM field from an accredited institution. There are also alternate pathways for those working toward certain STEM doctoral degrees, having qualifying medical experience, or meeting its pilot standards.

Scott Tingle, the chief astronaut and chair of the Astronaut Selection Board, described becoming an astronaut as "more than a career opportunity.

""It is a chance to join a legacy of explorers who have pushed the boundaries of discovery and play a role in the missions that will shape humanity’s future in space," Tingle said. "The next generation of astronaut candidates could help write history while inspiring future scientists, engineers, and explorers.

"In addition to recruiting the people who will occupy its planned bases on the Moon’s south pole, NASA officials also announced Saturday new awards and mission updates. In part, the agency selected eight companies, including Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and SpaceX, that will compete for delivery missions.

Advertisement

NASA also said it will move forward with the development of a nuclear-powered, six-wheeled rover that will be able to survey the land for missions, determining resource potential, identifying potential landing sites, and helping with future infrastructure and exploration activities.