Futurama Season 13 Trailer Debuts Exclusively on Collider

The beloved sci-fi comedy 'Futurama' returns for its 13th season with a bang, promising intergalactic adventures, robot mayhem, and a looming global threat. Get a sneak peek at the action-packed trailer, featuring a return to Robot Hell, Bender's monstrous transformation, and a new contender for Leela's affections.

Collider debuted the official trailer for Season 13 of Futurama . The beloved sci-fi comedy, revived in 2023 by Matt Groening , continues to enthrall audiences with the Planet Express crew's intergalactic escapades. Get ready for a whirlwind of chaos and adventure as Bender goes on a rampage, a new suitor emerges for Leela 's heart, and a calamitous event threatens to extinguish life on Earth.

Adding to the excitement, all ten episodes of Season 13 will be available simultaneously on September 15th at 8 PM ET, a departure from the previous two rebooted installments. The trailer tantalizes viewers with a return trip to Robot Hell for Fry, Leela, and Bender, courtesy of the maniacal Roberto. They find themselves navigating a spine-tingling bar in the depths of the Robot Devil's domain. But their troubles are far from over, as the Professor warns of global annihilation, assembling the crew and familiar faces from New New York to avert disaster.Beyond the looming apocalypse, personal dilemmas unfold. Fry and Leela grapple with the essence of their profound connection, while Bender, after indulging in D-Roids, reaches gargantuan proportions, capable of engaging in kaiju battles. Dr. Zoidberg, meanwhile, finds himself pursued by bears but also experiences a peculiar ascent to heaven. Prepare for an explosive season filled with more action, as Fry faces a formidable romantic rival, and a heartwarming Christmas episode provides a festive finale. Rebooted after its original run on Fox (1999-2003) and subsequent revivals through direct-to-DVD specials and new seasons on Comedy Central (2007-2013), Futurama has blossomed in its Hulu era. As part of the platform's Animayhem lineup, the show has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal following. The show's success has prompted Hulu to renew it for two additional seasons, each with ten episodes, commencing with Season 13. The beloved voice cast reunites, including John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. The series continues to delve into the complexities of the future and hints at multiverse exploration, as seen in the Season 12 finale's surprising twist





