Fuse Games announces a new Free Play mode for Galactic Racer coming in early 2027. PS5 Pro users gain enhanced ray-tracing and stable 60fps performance in the racing title.

Developer Fuse Games has confirmed the addition of a new Free Play mode to Galactic Racer. This long-requested feature will allow players to enjoy local split-screen multiplayer with up to three other participants. The announcement arrives as the franchise's first standalone racing game celebrates positive reception since its October launch.

Free Play Mode Features and Timeline

The new Free Play mode directly addresses player demand for local cooperative racing experiences. Users can customize their vehicles, characters, planets, and race tracks before competing alone or with friends on the same screen. A recent gameplay screenshot displayed four players racing simultaneously on a single track.

Also read 5 Free PlayStation Demos to Play Before GTA VI Launches

Consumers will need to exercise patience before accessing this cooperative feature. Fuse Games stated that the Free Play mode will be released sometime in early 2027. This timeline follows the initial launch of Galactic Racer earlier in October, which already supported single-player campaigns and online multiplayer sessions.

PS5 Pro Visual Upgrades and Performance

Owners of the PlayStation 5 Pro console will receive significant visual and performance enhancements for the title. The specific version of the game includes ray-traced global illumination technology to improve lighting realism. These graphical additions result in a cleaner image with higher resolution output compared to standard editions.

Advertisement

Performance stability remains a key focus for the enhanced console experience. The PS5 Pro version of Galactic Racer maintains a more stable frame rate at 60 fps. These technical improvements complement the core racing mechanics provided by the Galactic League circuit.

Game Narrative and Edition Structures

Players assume the role of Shade while navigating the unsanctioned Galactic League racing circuit. The title offers two distinct purchasing options for consumers entering the market. The Standard Edition serves as the base entry point for new players interested in the campaign and online modes.

The Deluxe Edition provides additional digital content and cosmetic items for dedicated fans. Buyers of the Deluxe Edition receive the Ciza T speeder bike, access to arcade events, exclusive banners, and a digital art book. Those who initially purchase the Standard Edition through the PlayStation Store can upgrade to the Deluxe Edition for 19.99 USD.

Community Growth and Future Updates

Fuse Games recently announced that Galactic Racer has surpassed 1.5 million players worldwide. This milestone highlights the strong reception of the game since its initial release in October. The upcoming Free Play mode aims to further expand the community by enabling local multiplayer interactions.

Advertisement

The development team continues to refine the experience based on player feedback and technical benchmarks. The integration of local split-screen racing complements the existing online infrastructure that supports up to 12 players in online matches. This expansion ensures the game remains relevant as it approaches the 2027 release window for the new feature set.