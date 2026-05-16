The daughter of Tyson Fury is set to marry her fiancé at a Church of England venue on the Isle of Man on Saturday. Ahead of the wedding, Venezuela said that she and her fiancé had no plans to start a family. Their family home is on the Isle of Man, where they are due to wed, and Venezuela admitted that she will miss living with her mother. There have been preparations made, including a dress rehearsal and a reception at a swanky hotel. Venezuela and Noah Price have known each other for over a year.

Venezuela Fury insists she doesn't plan to have children anytime soon ahead of wedding to Noah Price on Saturday; family home on Isle of Man; mother Paris worried she will miss daughter with groom as married woman; groom unable to contain his excitement; rehearsal procession at picturesque church venue with multiple travel companions; guests to attend reception at swanky hotel Comis Hotel; final touches by Venezuela and gifts received; parents' wedding anniversary; significant heritage of site of event with church on site for over a millennium; background paperwork and finalizing arrangements with service to take place; reception location to be filled with celebration; dress code casual, to be worn by groom; Nicole Kidman is in the process of finalizing paperwork to pursue her acting career in the U.





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