Fury Family Feud: The Gypsy Nupitals of Tyson Fury's Daughter Venezuela and Boxer Noah Price,

Tensions among the boxing-family dynasty were brewing behind the glitz of the £35,000 wedding on the Isle of Man on Saturday. The bride’s grandparents and her uncle, Tommy Fury, were conspicuously absent.

The gypsy nuptials of Tyson Fury ’s daughter Venezuela to boxer Noah Price had a touch of everything. There were liberal amounts of fake tan, terrifying nails, a 12ft blue-and-yellow wedding cake, a brawl, a Crocs-wearing bride in a gown with a 50ft train, four police cars, Peter Andre and a Netflix camera crew for good measure.

But behind the glitz of the £35,000 wedding on the Isle of Man on Saturday, tensions were brewing among the boxing-family dynasty. The bride’s grandparents and her uncle Tommy Fury were conspicuously absent. Whispers of a family feud have been rife in preparations for the wedding between 16-year-old Venezuela and her new husband, Noah, 19, as a bitter rift between Tyson and his father John has reportedly been forming





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Boxing Family Feud Tyson Fury John Fury Netflix Documentary Peter Andre Crocs-Wearing Bride Amateur Boxer Family Discord Levelling Boxing-Family Dynasty Venezuela Fury Noah Price Gorgeous Lace Wedding Gown Retirement Announcement Gauging Kernal Of Truth Relationship Gulf Build-Up Of His Own Story Destruction Of Father-Son Relationship

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