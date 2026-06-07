Fury (2014) - Watch Now for Free on Pluto

Experience the brutal and mental world of World War II with Fury, streaming now for free on Pluto. Discover one of the most bruising and intense World War II movies of the century, featuring exhilarating action and thought-provoking themes. Starring Jon Bernthal and Shia LaBeouf as the crew of an American Sherman tank, they embark on a mission behind enemy lines to battle the Nazis in Europe. Prepare for an intense and adrenaline-powered journey through the final days of World War II

War films can be very serious at times. Understandable, given the utterly grim subject matter at play. After all, war isn't fun. But it can be chaotic, and pleasure and entertainment can be derived from it.

Fury is streaming for free on Pluto this month, giving viewers another chance to check out one of the most bruising and mental World War II movies of this century. Set during the final days of the war in Europe, the movie follows the increasingly deranged crew of an American Sherman tank as they push deeper into Nazi Germany on a deadly mission behind enemy lines.

Stars Jon Bernthal and Shia LaBeouf are the standouts from a "you didn't need to go this hard" perspective, with the latter actually removing his own tooth forcibly just for authenticity. The cast also includes Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Don "Wardaddy" Collier, Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) as Norman Ellison, Michael Peña (Ant-Man) as Trini "Gordo" Garcia, Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets) as Captain Waggoner, and Scott Eastwood (The Longest Ride) as Sergeant Miles.

SET DURING THE FINAL DAYS OF THE WAR IN EUROPE Fuzzy Draft. [Review] >https://pluto.tv/playlist/wy8





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Fury (2014) Free On Pluto Jon Bernthal Shia Labeouf Brad Pitt Logan Lerm War Films Entertainment Pleasure And Enjoyment American Sherman Tank Combat And Action Behind Duke Waggoner Trini Gordo Garcia Don Wardaddy Fury (2014) World War II Purge Spielfilmtv

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