Furniture and Decor Deals: Top Discounts at Popular Retailers

This article highlights the best furniture and decor deals at popular retailers, including Anthropologie, Article, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pooky, Pottery Barn, and West Elm. It features discounts on various items, including sofas, dining tables, outdoor furniture, and accent pieces.

With the start of the new season comes a great opportunity to refresh your home. Many retailers are offering deep discounts on furniture and décor, making it a perfect time to invest in those big-ticket items you've been eyeing.

From accent pieces to statement pieces, there are plenty of deals to be found. This guide highlights some of the best discounts at popular retailers, including Anthropologie, Article, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pooky, Pottery Barn, and West Elm. Whether you're looking for a new sofa, dining table, or outdoor furniture, you're sure to find something you love at a great price. Here are some of the standout discounts and items I've found at these retailers.

Anthropologie is a great place to find unique accent pieces, especially with their 30% off markdowns. Article is offering up to 40% off, with some of their most popular items, like their top-rated sofas and outdoor benches, on sale. CB2 is loaded with furniture and décor up to 50% off, with a variety of styles to choose from. Crate & Barrel is offering up to 30% off furniture, including large pieces like sectionals, dining tables, and chairs.

Pooky is offering 15% off sitewide, with an extra 25% off on select items. Pottery Barn is offering up to 60% off a wide range of furniture and décor, with an additional 20% off select sale and clearance items. Sundays is offering up to 30% off, with some of their standout pieces at even lower prices. West Elm is offering up to 60% off, with an extra 20% off select styles.

These are just a few of the many retailers offering great deals on furniture and décor. Don't miss out on this opportunity to refresh your home and save big on your next purchase





NYMag / 🏆 111. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Furniture Decor Discounts Sales Anthropologie Article CB2 Crate & Barrel Pooky Pottery Barn West Elm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Early Memorial Day Deals Have Arrived at Amazon — Up to 62% OffYou don’t have to wait until the holiday weekend to start saving big!

Read more »

Find great deals on summer travel essentials with ABC Secret SavingsShop exclusive deals on summer travel essentials up to 55% off with ABC Secret Savings.

Read more »

11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast — Best Life11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

Read more »

11 Best New Target Summer Decor Finds Under $10 — Best Life11 Best New Target Summer Decor Finds Under $10

Read more »