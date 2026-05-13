Furious seaside villagers slam new-build houses that "mimic" Lego bricks and don\'t belong in their town

Furious residents have complained about four new-build homes in Greatstone, Kent, that "mimic" a row of bright beach huts nearby and don\'t fit in with the character of their seaside town. Karen, a local resident, has blasted the design, saying that the houses "look like Lego bricks" and "don\ belong here". Neighbors have also expressed their unhappiness, saying that these pastel-coloured houses "look like bits of Lego stuck on top of a brick building". Despite Karen\'s initial support for the construction of affordable housing for young people, she was disappointed with the house designs and the rumored high price tags on these properties.

Seaside villagers have slammed a row of new-build homes that "look like Lego bricks". Furious residents have said four pastel-coloured properties being built in Greatstone , Kent , don\'t match their seaside town\'s character and "stick out like a sore thumb".

Irritated villager Karen, whose home looks onto the colourful square houses, said the buildings "don\'t belong here". She said: "They do look like Lego bricks. If you look at four Lego bricks and stick two different coloured ones on top you have the houses. The 65-year-old, who has lived in the area for 24 years, said there was no place for the new-builds because they don\'t fit in.

The houses "are nice houses in a different area". All the houses here are 1930s. These stick out like a sore thumb.

" The 65-year-old said she initially supported the building project as she believed it would be affordable housing for young people. Furious seaside villagers have hit out at four houses that "mimic" 93 new bright beach huts built nearby. The housing developers have stood by their choice to base their design on the huts. Antibush Tutor Anthony Ralph said: "The purpose of the colour was our modern take on a traditional British Beach hut.





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New-Build Homes Greatstone Kent Love Was Blind Lego Houses Affordable Housing For Young People

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