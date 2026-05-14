Furious Neighbours Lash Out at Green Council's Plans for Van Dwellers at Unauthorised Site

Furious neighbours have lashed out at a Green council's plans to allow van dwellers at an unauthorised site to stay legally - on the doorstep of £350,000 newbuild homes. The site in Bristol is currently occupied by van dwellers without authorisation and neighbours have labelled it a 'nightmare'. But Bristol City Council, which has been run by the Green Party since 2024, now wants to convert the plot into an official 'meanwhile site' for more of its controversial van dweller community.

Do YOU have a story? Email william.g.hallowell@dailymail.co.uk. Get your news delivered straight to you by 7am -Furious neighbours have lashed out at a Green council's plans to allow van dwellers at an unauthorised site to stay legally - on the doorstep of £350,000 newbuild homes.

The site in Bristol is currently occupied by van dwellers without authorisation and neighbours have labelled it a 'nightmare'. But Bristol City Council, which has been run by the Green Party since 2024, now wants to convert the plot into an official 'meanwhile site' for more of its controversial van dweller community. That is a temporary, managed space where vehicle dwellers can stay legally, with access to water, toilets and waste disposal.

Last week the authority ordered hundreds to leave the affluent Clifton area - offering some places at 'meanwhile sites'. Under the proposals, residents would need to apply for a pitch, sign a site licence and pay weekly fees to cover site management, in addition to council tax. But the plans to turn a site on Lanercost Road in Southmead into a managed space for people living in vehicles have provoked fury.

Some residents have questioned what they see as a contrast between enforcement action in more affluent areas and the proposal for a managed site in Southmead. The plot on Lanercost Road in Southmead (pictured), currently occupied by van dwellers without authorisation, has become a source of unease in the community Neighbours have labelled the site a 'nightmare', complaining of their children being woken in the night, packages for van dwellers being delivered to their addresses and takeaways arriving at all hours Residents nearby say they have 'lost their life savings' by buying homes next to the plot.

Ronda Golding, 53, who has lived in the area her whole life, said: 'I think it's disgusting. The council don't care about our views on anything.

'I have sent over 100 emails, and not one has been responded to - the council are glorifying van dwelling. ' Joel Rodolpho, 54, who works at Southmead Hospital alongside his wife, has been driven to consider moving away, though he worries about the effect on his house value. He described his young son being woken in the night, packages for van dwellers being delivered to his address and takeaways arriving at all hours.

Mr Rodolpho said the prospect of a legal meanwhile site is a 'nightmare'. Another resident, who asked not to be named, said she feels she has lost her life savings after buying her home next to the site. She said: 'How are they going to prove anti-social behaviour? It's literally right next to a house without any real barrier.

I feel really uncomfortable. Some locals have questioned what they see as a contrast between enforcement action in more affluent areas and the proposal for a managed site in Southmead The Southmead proposal is one of several meanwhile sites planned across the city. In response, the council's chair of the homes and housing delivery committee, Barry Parsons, said meanwhile sites provide stability and support, with fewer issues than unauthorised encampments due to proper management.

The Southmead proposal is one of several meanwhile sites planned across the city, alongside locations at Tramway Road in Brislington, Western Drive and Albatross Road in Hengrove, and land formerly used as Whitchurch Sports Centre. At the same time, van dwellers are unable to live on more roads around the Downs after Bristol City Council was granted an extension to an anti-social behaviour injunction.

Some Southmead residents have questioned what they see as a contrast between enforcement action in more affluent areas and the proposal for a managed site in Southmead. One anonymous objector said the plan seems like a 'deceptive move to relocate van dwellers from the Downs in richer, more affluent areas of Bristol to poorer areas in Bristol, such as Southmead'. Another asked: 'Why was Lanercost chosen? Because it is primarily social housing, so nobody cares.

' In total, the planning application has received dozens of objections and two supporting comments from locals. Some residents have raised concerns about how the site was first occupied. Ms Golding said van dwellers told her they had been encouraged to move onto the land ahead of a formal application, although there is no official evidence for this and the council has not confirmed it.

On a recent visit the gate to the site was locked and occupants could not be reached for comment. Labour councillors for Southmead, Kaz Self and Kye Dudd, said the situation has damaged trust. In a joint statement, they told Bristol24/7: 'The council has burnt through a lot of residents' goodwill by refusing to take their concerns about the unlawful encampment seriously and looking like it had encouraged the van dwellers to go there in the first plac





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Green Party Bristol City Council Meanwhile Site Van Dwellers Unauthorised Site Affluent Clifton Area Lanercost Road In Southmead Southmead Clifton Area Unauthorised Encampment Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction Meanwhile Sites Tramway Road Western Drive Albatross Road Whitchurch Sports Centre

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police Officer Drowns After Heavy Drinking Session in Bristol HarbourA South Wales Police constable drowned in Bristol Harbour after consuming excessive alcohol during a night out with friends. The inquest found that his intoxication contributed to his fatal fall into the water. Despite safety measures, concerns were raised by the officer's family over the lack of more robust preventative actions.

Read more »

Green Party Leader Zack Polanski Under Fire for Unpaid Houseboat Council TaxZack Polanski faces criticism after it was revealed he failed to pay council tax on his 100,000 pound houseboat in east London.

Read more »

La Mesa City Council green-lights e-bike ordinanceThe ordinance, which follows others in San Diego County, prohibits kids under 12 from riding standard e-bikes. It’s scheduled to take effect after a 30-day outreach campaign.

Read more »

Elephant Swap: Dominant Bull Shaka Joins Cheeky Youngsters in BristolA significant elephant swap has taken place, with a huge male elephant from Bristol joining a herd in Kent and two young bulls from Howletts making the journey to Bristol. The move reflects the natural rhythms of elephant society, with young males leaving the herd for a new social environment.

Read more »