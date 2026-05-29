Furious Farmer Sprays Slurry Over Dozens of Cars Parked Illegally on His Field

A farmer from the Lake District in Cumbria has been filmed spraying slurry over dozens of luxury cars parked illegally on his field. The incident has sparked waves of support on social media, with many people praising the farmer for taking a stand against thoughtless tourists.

A farmer from the Lake District in Cumbria , Hogg Hodgson, has been filmed spraying slurry over dozens of luxury cars parked illegally on his field.

The cars, including Mercedes, Jaguars, and BMWs, were parked on the private land near Rydal Water, a popular beauty spot. The farmer, who has been dealing with tourists for years, claimed that he felt forced to take action to protect his livestock and land. He said that tourists often leave farm gates open, break fences, and drop litter across his fields.

The farmer also stated that he was not proud of what he did and that he felt he had to act within the law. He claimed that he only sprayed vehicles that were on his land and not on the road. The incident has sparked waves of support on social media, with many people praising the farmer for taking a stand against thoughtless tourists.

The farmer's action has also raised awareness about the importance of respecting rural areas and the impact that tourists can have on the environment. The Rydal Hall Farm, where the incident took place, is part of the 12,500-acre Rydal Hall Estate, which dates back to the 15th century. The farm runs a flock of over 1,000 Herdwick, Swaledale, and Cheviot cross Herdwick sheep, whose wool is used to weave the traditional Lake District Grasmere Tweed.

The farm also has a diversified side, including a wedding venue in converted traditional farm buildings. The farmer's wife, Sharon, runs the diversified side of the farm business. The incident has also raised questions about the impact of tourism on rural areas and the need for tourists to respect local communities and the environment





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