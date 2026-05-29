Furious Farmer Sprays Dozens of Cars with Slurry After They Illegally Park on Field

A farmer in the Lake District has taken drastic action against tourists who park their cars on his land, covering at least 20 vehicles with a tanker of slurry. The furious farmer, Hogg Hodgson, says he was forced to take action to protect his livestock and land after years of putting up with tourists leaving their vehicles on his land.

A farmer in the Lake District has taken drastic action against tourists who park their cars on his land, covering at least 20 vehicles with a tanker of slurry.

The furious farmer, Hogg Hodgson, says he was forced to take action to protect his livestock and land after years of putting up with tourists leaving their vehicles on his land. He claims that tourists often leave farm gates open, break fences, and drop litter across his fields, which border picturesque Rydal Water, a popular beauty spot between Ambleside and Grasmere.

Mr Hodgson said he was 'no hero' and felt forced to discharge the tanker of slurry over cars parked on his land to protect his livestock and his land. He added that he had acted within the law as he only sprayed vehicles that were on his land.

However, even after the cars left, Mr Hodgson and his family had to fill bags of abandoned litter to clear the site. The incident has sparked waves of support on social media, with many people praising the farmer for taking action against thoughtless tourists. The problem of illegal and inconsiderate parking is a common problem throughout the Lake District and other beauty spots across Britain.

Mr Hodgson keeps a flock of over 1,000 Herdwick, Swaledale and Cheviot cross Herdwick sheep, whose wool is used to weave the traditional Lake District Grasmere Tweed. His wife Sharon runs the diversified side of the farm business which includes a wedding venue in converted traditional farm buildings. Rydal Hall Farm is part of the 12,500-acre Rydal Hall Estate which dates back to the 15th century and is still owned by the Le Fleming family.

The estate has been in the family for generations and is a popular destination for tourists. However, the problem of parking is a common issue in the area, with many people parking their cars in fields and other private land. The farmer's action has sparked a debate about the issue of parking and the need for tourists to respect the countryside and private land.

The incident has also raised questions about the responsibility of tourists and the need for better signage and enforcement of parking regulations. The farmer's action has been praised by many people, but others have criticized him for taking drastic action. The issue of parking is a complex one and requires a multi-faceted approach to solve. The farmer's action has sparked a wider debate about the issue of parking and the need for tourists to respect the countryside and private land.

The problem of parking is a common problem throughout the Lake District and other beauty spots across Britain. The farmer's action has been praised by many people, but others have criticized him for taking drastic action. The issue of parking is a complex one and requires a multi-faceted approach to solve. The farmer's action has sparked a wider debate about the issue of parking and the need for tourists to respect the countryside and private land.

The problem of parking is a common problem throughout the Lake District and other beauty spots across Britain





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Furious Farmer Slurry Lake District Tourists Parking

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