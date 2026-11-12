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Fur Your Eyes Only Private Fashion Show Brings Glamour to St. Louis

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Fur Your Eyes Only Private Fashion Show Brings Glamour to St. Louis
Luxury Fur · Fashion Show · St. Louis
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An exclusive private fashion show celebrating luxury fur brought high glamour to St. Louis. Hosted by media personality and co-hosted by Queen Mocha Latte, the event featured runway looks from the FGM Bespoke collection, live entertainment, and singer Mykel Kennedi. Guests arrived in stylish denim, crystal-embellished pieces, and statement furs to witness the latest designs.

brought high glamour to St. Louis with Fur Your Eyes Only, an exclusive private fashion show celebrating luxury fur. Hosted by media personalityand co-hosted by Queen Mocha Latte, the evening drew a stylish crowd for a night of runway looks, live entertainment, and plenty of fur.

The runway showcased the breadth of the FGM Bespoke collection. Highlights included a powder blue fox jacket draped over a ruched ruffle-hem dress, a plush peach shearling coat, a hooded ivory fur bomber styled with light-wash denim and white platform boots, and floor-sweeping bleached mink trenches in cream and blush finished with silver fox collars.

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Menswear made its mark with a red and ivory fur varsity jacket, while a burgundy fur crop paired with spiraled ivory fox trousers and a feathery white coat layered over black leather added drama. Guests matched the energy of the runway, arriving in denim on denim, crystal-embellished pieces, and statement furs of their own. Singer Mykel Kennedi brought hometown flavor to the evening with a performance, complete with a friend serving as her hype man and backup dancer.

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After receiving my outfit at 7 p.m., I arrived at 7:43 p.m., just after the show had begun, and made my way to my seat by crashing the runway! The evening marked another milestone for FGM Bespoke founder Tiara Peach, whose brand continues to bring elevated fur design to clients across the country. Claire’s Life: The 2026 Met Gala Wearing a Khaled & Marwan La Madeleine Gown and Jewelry by The Iconic Timepieces

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Luxury Fur Fashion Show St. Louis FGM Bespoke Runway

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