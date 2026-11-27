Fur Baby Friday: Tony the Tiger has the stripes; now he needs a home
Tony the Tiger had plenty to say when he stopped by Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday. By the end of the visit, the talkative puppy had settled into Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center Director Kaye Persi
Tony the Tiger had plenty to say when he stopped by Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday. By the end of the visit, the talkative puppy had settled intoTony came to the shelter as a stray, so staff are still getting to know him.
Persinger estimates he’s about 4 months old. He’s a mixed-breed puppy with some growing to do and tiger-like stripes that earned him his name. Tony is learning his manners and how to walk on a leash. Persinger said his new family will need to give him the time and patience every puppy needs to learn.
His first outing on a leash gave her a reason to be encouraged. Thanksgiving Holiday Sleepover winds down this weekend, dogs returning from their holiday visits will have something that could help them find a home of their own. Each host is asked to fill out a report card about what they learned. A few days in a home can tell the shelter things that are hard to learn in a kennel.
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