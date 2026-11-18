A collection of humorous internet moments featuring an AI-fearing homeowner, a quirky mole catcher, a child's awkward drawing, a sock clarification note, a Taylor Swift penalty jar, and creative pranks.

I'm an Editorial Director at BuzzFeed who covers the internet’s funniest photos and jokes, weird human history, movie facts, and more. And this photo should put at ease anyone who is afraid that AI is going to revolt and kill us all: This guy — after chasing away a kid throwing rocks at his home — found the kid's scooter left behind.

This is what he did with it in the morning: If you've been looking for a mole catcher you're in luck: And something tells me the dinosaur-loving 6-year-old who drew this saw mommy and daddy doing something they weren't supposed to:His note reads:"This sock is hard because of dried-up rain water. Just have to clarify this is NOT! a cum sock.

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"And this dad — tired of his family talking endlessly about Taylor Swift — put out a"Taylor Swift jar" requiring 25 cents for any TS mention: And this car owner said,"Oh, you think you got me because you put a boot on my car, do you? Mwahahaha!

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" This guy was tired of his wife re-gifting bottles from his wine collection, so he did this to stop her: