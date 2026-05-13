Funniest shows seen at Netflix is a Joke Festival

A comprehensive list of the most entertaining shows witnessed during the third annual Netflix is a Joke Festival held in Los Angeles.

Considering the amount of comedy that was dropped on L.A. last week for the third Netflix is a Joke Festival , the idea that anyone can see it all is laughable.

Yet, once again, we tried. Between big outdoor shows, theaters, and intimate club gigs, the seven-day smorgasboard of stand-up, improv, variety shows, marathons, and more was a wild ride we won't soon forget. Here is our list of the funniest shows we saw at Netflix is a Joke 2026. Shane Gillis and Friends Hollywood Bowl, Mike Ward Dynasty Typewriter, Theo Von: 'This Past Weekend' Live- Guest: Mike Tyson, Seinfeld featuring Leanne Morgan Greek Theatr





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Netflix Joke Festival Comedy Shows Stand-Up Comedy Improvisation Variety Shows Marathons Big Outdoor Shows Intimate Club Gigs Neal Seinfeld Leanne Morgan

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