Funko Reveals ACOTAR Bitty POP! Details: Two Target-Exclusive Court Displays for January 2027 Release

Funko offers two Target-exclusive A Court of Thorns and Roses Bitty POP! Book Boxes for pre-order at $20 each, releasing in January 2027 with detailed characters and bookmarks.

Funko has officially expanded its holiday merchandise lineup with two new Bitty POP! Book Box releases dedicated to Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Thorns and Roses series. These exclusive collectibles are available for pre-order at Target starting today at a retail price of $20 per unit, with a scheduled physical release date set for January 10, 2027. The announcement confirms that both holiday displays will feature intricate court locations paired with mini figures representing fan-favorite characters from the novels.

The first Bitty POP! Book Box spotlighting the Spring Court Manor houses four detailed vinyl figures inside a hard acrylic display case. Included in this set are Bitty POP! Feyre in her Solstice outfit, Bitty POP! Rhysand with Wings, Bitty POP! Tamlin, and Bitty POP! Lucien. The packaging measures approximately 4.3 inches wide by 6.3 inches high by 3.5 inches deep, providing a secure showcase for the miniature collectibles.

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A second exclusive Target display focuses on the A Court of Mist and Fury series by highlighting the Moonstone Palace location. While specific character names for the second box were not detailed in the initial announcement, both sets feature similarly detailed mini figures representing beloved characters from the fantasy series. Each collectible also includes a unique figural bookmark shaped like the continent of Prythian to accompany the display.

These Bitty POP! Town elements are designed to allow for interactive play with Funko's larger collectible lines. Buyers can remove the figures from their acrylic cases to place them directly into miniature town settings, creating an expanded diorama experience. The detachable lids serve as secure acrylic bases to which the figures adhere, ensuring they remain attached for display purposes while offering easy access for rearranging.

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The vinyl figures within each box range in height from 0.9 inches to 2 inches, offering a compact yet highly detailed representation of the source material. The Spring Court box contains Bitty POP! Feyre - Solstice, Bitty POP! Rhysand with Wings, Bitty POP! Tamlin, and Bitty POP! Lucien as confirmed by product credits. This level of specificity allows collectors to choose exactly which characters and court settings they wish to add to their existing POP! Books collection.

These releases mark a significant expansion of the Bitty POP! Books collection, bringing intricate locations from Maas' fantasy novels into tangible form. The detailed court settings provide a thematic backdrop for the vinyl figures, appealing to fans of the literary series who want to physically engage with the world of Prythian. The integration of the Prythian-shaped bookmark adds an extra layer of utility and collectibility to the product line.

The decision to create these special book displays for the holidays underscores Funko's continued strategy of leveraging popular book-to-screen adaptations. By releasing these Target exclusives in January 2027, the company allows collectors to secure their units ahead of the broader distribution phase. Fans interested in acquiring these specific dioramas must act during the current pre-order window to guarantee availability.

The Spring Court and Moonstone Palace displays represent a shift toward more immersive collectible experiences rather than simple figure releases. The hard acrylic cases protect the delicate vinyl pieces while allowing full visibility of the character details. Collectors can remove the figures to create new scenes or keep them locked in their respective court environments for static display purposes.

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Pricing remains consistent at $20 per book box, positioning these items as accessible mid-tier collectibles within the broader Bitty POP! ecosystem. The inclusion of both Feyre and Rhysand in the Spring Court box addresses the high demand for these specific character combinations among the fandom. Target exclusivity ensures that these specific court dioramas remain unique to the retailer's inventory.

This announcement coincides with a broader trend of cross-media collaborations between entertainment giants and retail chains. The January 2027 release date provides ample time for manufacturing and distribution logistics to ensure stock availability across Target locations. Collectors are advised to monitor official Funko channels for any additional updates regarding potential restocks or limited-edition variants.