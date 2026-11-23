Shop the official Funko Pop! Arcane Black Friday sale for discounted HUNTR-X and Saja Boys figures. Get glow-in-the-dark characters and blind boxes at up to 70% off.

Funko has officially opened its Black Friday sale, offering significant discounts on popular collectibles inspired by the hit animated series Arcane. Shoppers can now purchase items at prices discounted by as much as seventy percent, making this an ideal time for collectors to expand their libraries of character figurines.

Arcane Funko Pop Black Friday Pricing And Discounts

The major retail event features a wide range of merchandise, including detailed vinyl figures, keychains, and customizable accessories that allow fans to personalize their displays. The massive price reductions apply to the extensive lineup of items, turning high-demand collectibles into affordable additions for both casual buyers and serious enthusiasts.

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HUNTR-X Glow-In-The-Dark Figure Set

The most prominent new release is a four-pack featuring the main musical group HUNTR-X in their "How It's Done" performance outfits, complete with their weapons. This set includes the characters Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, alongside their magical sidekicks Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird. All figures in this specific box are designed with glow-in-the-dark effects, allowing them to stand out in low-light conditions.

Blind Box Mystery Characters And Rarity

In addition to the set boxes, collectors can purchase individual Funko Pop! keychains featuring a randomly selected character from the series. Each figure comes in blind packaging, meaning the buyer will not know if they have received Rumi, Mira, Zoey, Jinu, or Derpy until they open the box. Specific characters cannot be requested, and there is a possibility of receiving duplicate figures.

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Character Details And Chase Variants

Rumi stands at four point eight inches tall, slightly taller than her fellow HUNTR-X members due to her distinctive high purple braid. Jinu is available in a pastel "Soda Pop" style, but collectors have a one-in-six chance of receiving a rare chase variant that features his darker demon patterns. The Saja Boys figures are each four point two inches tall, with characters like Baby holding out their hands in a lure pose and Bobby depicted as the manager who does not fully understand the girls' activities.

Customization Options For Personal Collectibles

Beyond the standard character releases, customers have the option to design a Funko Pop! in their own image, incorporating elements of a preferred style or theme. While some items like the custom figures are not on sale, the extensive range of discounted characters provides ample opportunity for fans to complete their collections during this promotional period.