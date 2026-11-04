Funko Launches Sarah J Maas A Court of Thorns and Roses Bitty POP Books at Target

Target now stocks the first two sets of Bitty POP Books inspired by Sarah J Maas bestseller A Court of Thorns and Roses. New details emerge about the upcoming live-action adaptation.

Fantasy entertainment continues to expand its global reach, driven by the enduring success of foundational franchises such as The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones. These series demonstrated the massive cultural impact possible when source material is adapted with high production values. Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings films and HBO's Game of Thrones television series established a new standard for genre storytelling. Both properties remain active, with multiple new projects currently in development or release. Game of Thrones is launching two new shows this year and a film is scheduled for 2029. The Lord of the Rings universe is introducing a new television series this month and a cinematic return is set for December of next year.

New Collectibles Feature Fantasy Characters

Target has introduced a new product line that celebrates the literary roots of modern fantasy through the Bitty POP! Books collection by Funko POP!. This release brings Sarah J Maas' bestselling series A Court of Thorns and Roses to collectors in miniature form. The first two sets launched today at the retailer. These items allow fans to display intricate details from the Prythian world on their shelves. Each box includes a figural bookmark shaped like a specific element from the story. The collection highlights the strong connection between the written word and its screen adaptations.

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Detailed Characters and Locations Included

The initial release features fan-favorite characters including Feyre, Rhysand, Tamlin, and Cassian. Shoppers can also find sets depicting key locations such as Spring Court Manor and Moonstone Palace. These figures serve as tangible representations of the narrative depth found in Maas' novels. The items are designed to appeal to readers who have followed the series since its inception. The attention to detail in the miniature builds and accessories reflects the popularity of the book series. Collectors can now acquire these specific story elements in a compact display format.

Early Development for Live-Action Series

While the merchandise celebrates the existing books, a major live-action adaptation is also underway. A Court of Thorns and Roses is receiving a live-action treatment on screen. Very few specifics about the production have been revealed at this stage. The project remains in the early stages of development. This contrasts with the more advanced status of other fantasy adaptations. The anticipation for this screen version remains high among the fanbase. The existence of the merchandise suggests strong confidence in the franchise's market value.

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Broader Fantasy Adaptation Landscape

The trend of adapting beloved novels into visual media is well established. Most major fantasy franchises are based on books that preceded their screen presence. Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, and Dune all originated as written works. A Court of Thorns and Roses follows this established path. The genre has proven its viability across multiple decades and formats. Fans now expect new content and merchandise for their favorite fictional worlds. The launch at Target marks just one part of this broader ecosystem.

Next Steps for Adaptation Projects

Stakeholders are continuing to develop these properties for future audiences. The release of physical collectibles often precedes major media announcements. Fans can look forward to more news regarding the live-action series. The success of these items indicates strong engagement with the source material. Other fantasy franchises are also expanding their reach through similar strategies. The combination of new shows, films, and merchandise sustains the genre's growth. Consumers have multiple avenues to engage with their favorite stories.